On Wednesday Covington police arrested a man they say posed as a Tractor Supply employee to steal a lawnmower. It all started on Monday, Dec. 12, when Covington’s store received a call from a man who identified himself as the manager of the Brownsville store. He told Covington employees he would be picking up a Cub Cadet GT1 54-in. zero-turn lawnmower for a store-to-store transfer, then showed up saying he’d been sent by manager David B. Lewis.

COVINGTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO