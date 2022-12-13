ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

radionwtn.com

Three Suspects At Large In Armed Robbery, Assault

Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police are investigating an armed break-in and robbery that occurred at a residence Monday night. Three men are still at large, wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua said officers were called to a home on Cleveland Street around 6:20 p.m. According to...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Man Faces Charges for Pointing Gun at Sister

Warrants were obtained for a Union City man, after he allegedly pulled a gun on his sister. Union City police reports said charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, were issued for 34 year old Donell Curtis Reid of North Division Street.
UNION CITY, TN
Covington Leader

CPD nabs thief who posed as Tractor Supply employee to steal Cub Cadet

On Wednesday Covington police arrested a man they say posed as a Tractor Supply employee to steal a lawnmower. It all started on Monday, Dec. 12, when Covington’s store received a call from a man who identified himself as the manager of the Brownsville store. He told Covington employees he would be picking up a Cub Cadet GT1 54-in. zero-turn lawnmower for a store-to-store transfer, then showed up saying he’d been sent by manager David B. Lewis.
COVINGTON, TN
radionwtn.com

Three Arrested In McKenzie Drug Investigation

MCKENZIE – A multi-agency drug investigation that began nine months ago by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in search warrants, arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
MCKENZIE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Bogus Money Passed at Union City Convenience Store

Union City police were called to investigate the use of counterfeit money. Reports said bank officials identified a bogus $100 bill that was found in a deposit from the Little General Store, located on East Reelfoot Avenue. An employee at the store said a white female passed the $100 bill...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday

MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
MARTIN, TN
KFVS12

Vehicle hit by gunfire in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of East 13th Street and Vest Avenue. Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. When they arrived, officers said they found evidence of a...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

US Marshals relive 2020 Jackson shooting via true crime podcast

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new insight into law enforcement has come out, and it is taking listeners behind the scenes of true crime. The podcast titled “Chasing Evil” has been released by Emmy Award winner Chris Godswick, who is based in Nashville. The podcast brings stories from...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Recognized for Patrol Work

An Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator has been recognized for his patrol work. Landon Kelly was recognized by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, for his efforts in speed enforcement for the 2022 year. Sheriff’s Office reports said Investigator Kelly put in many hours outside of his normal investigative duties,...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Family of murder victim files suit

City of Humboldt, Humboldt City Schools, Humboldt Police Department, alleged shooter named as defendants in case. Family members of the victim of a deadly shooting have filed a lawsuit seeking compensatory, actual and punitive damages. Joe Pankey and Lamar Pankey, listed as next of kin of Justin Kevon Pankey, filed civil action lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Gibson County, Tennessee at Humboldt on November 28, 2022. Trenton attorney, Harold E. Dorsey filed the lawsuit on the plaintiff’s behalf.
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

Early morning house fire totals home in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Gibson County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning. The department responded to a house fire along the Alamo Highway around 1 a.m. The department says the firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within two hours of their...
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

TDOT officials talks about crack seen in social media post

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transformation is sharing information about a crack. Someone in traffic along Highway 412 noticed a crack in a beam that goes across Country Club Lane in Jackson. After making rounds all over social media, several viewers contacted WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News with...
JACKSON, TN
Kait 8

Traffic resumes following crash on I-55

BURDETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic has resumed following a crash on I-55 near Burdette. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14., with traffic on Highway 141 being backed up for several miles as well. The area is back open as of 8 p.m., according to IDriveArkansas. There...
BURDETTE, AR
radionwtn.com

US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
OBION, TN
Kait 8

Kennett is cleaning things up

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett City Council is trying to bring more cleanliness and organization to the city. This includes holding citizens more accountable for their trash. Dr. Chancellor Wayne, mayor of Kennett, told us that the city council approved citywide pickup for trash. Currently, citizens are paying different...
KENNETT, MO

