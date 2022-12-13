Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Three Suspects At Large In Armed Robbery, Assault
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police are investigating an armed break-in and robbery that occurred at a residence Monday night. Three men are still at large, wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua said officers were called to a home on Cleveland Street around 6:20 p.m. According to...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Faces Charges for Pointing Gun at Sister
Warrants were obtained for a Union City man, after he allegedly pulled a gun on his sister. Union City police reports said charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, were issued for 34 year old Donell Curtis Reid of North Division Street.
Covington Leader
CPD nabs thief who posed as Tractor Supply employee to steal Cub Cadet
On Wednesday Covington police arrested a man they say posed as a Tractor Supply employee to steal a lawnmower. It all started on Monday, Dec. 12, when Covington’s store received a call from a man who identified himself as the manager of the Brownsville store. He told Covington employees he would be picking up a Cub Cadet GT1 54-in. zero-turn lawnmower for a store-to-store transfer, then showed up saying he’d been sent by manager David B. Lewis.
radionwtn.com
Three Arrested In McKenzie Drug Investigation
MCKENZIE – A multi-agency drug investigation that began nine months ago by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in search warrants, arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
thunderboltradio.com
Bogus Money Passed at Union City Convenience Store
Union City police were called to investigate the use of counterfeit money. Reports said bank officials identified a bogus $100 bill that was found in a deposit from the Little General Store, located on East Reelfoot Avenue. An employee at the store said a white female passed the $100 bill...
WBBJ
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
KFVS12
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of East 13th Street and Vest Avenue. Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. When they arrived, officers said they found evidence of a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Current Obion County Courthouse employee indicted in October, accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from school baseball club
TROY, TN — On October 4, an employee of the Obion County Courthouse Property Assessor's Office was indicted by a Grand Jury on a felony charge of Theft of Property over $2,500, stemming from the accusation that she stole nearly $10,000 from the Obion County Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
WBBJ
US Marshals relive 2020 Jackson shooting via true crime podcast
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new insight into law enforcement has come out, and it is taking listeners behind the scenes of true crime. The podcast titled “Chasing Evil” has been released by Emmy Award winner Chris Godswick, who is based in Nashville. The podcast brings stories from...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Recognized for Patrol Work
An Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator has been recognized for his patrol work. Landon Kelly was recognized by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, for his efforts in speed enforcement for the 2022 year. Sheriff’s Office reports said Investigator Kelly put in many hours outside of his normal investigative duties,...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Family of murder victim files suit
City of Humboldt, Humboldt City Schools, Humboldt Police Department, alleged shooter named as defendants in case. Family members of the victim of a deadly shooting have filed a lawsuit seeking compensatory, actual and punitive damages. Joe Pankey and Lamar Pankey, listed as next of kin of Justin Kevon Pankey, filed civil action lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Gibson County, Tennessee at Humboldt on November 28, 2022. Trenton attorney, Harold E. Dorsey filed the lawsuit on the plaintiff’s behalf.
WBBJ
Early morning house fire totals home in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Gibson County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning. The department responded to a house fire along the Alamo Highway around 1 a.m. The department says the firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within two hours of their...
WBBJ
TDOT officials talks about crack seen in social media post
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transformation is sharing information about a crack. Someone in traffic along Highway 412 noticed a crack in a beam that goes across Country Club Lane in Jackson. After making rounds all over social media, several viewers contacted WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News with...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/22 – 12/12/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Kait 8
Traffic resumes following crash on I-55
BURDETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic has resumed following a crash on I-55 near Burdette. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14., with traffic on Highway 141 being backed up for several miles as well. The area is back open as of 8 p.m., according to IDriveArkansas. There...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
44, Henderson, was arrested and charged with domestic assault – fear. He is released from the Chester County Jail after posting a $1,000 bond. 11:24 p.m. – 209 E. Main St., Freed-Hardeman University, Paul Gray Hall, smoke detector, no fire. December 8, 2022. 1:55 p.m. – US...
localmemphis.com
MPD finds body on Hwy 70 amid search for missing UofM student
MPD has not officially confirmed the identity of the body that found Monday Dec. 12. The body was found on Hwy 70 in Arlington.
radionwtn.com
US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect
Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
Kait 8
Kennett is cleaning things up
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett City Council is trying to bring more cleanliness and organization to the city. This includes holding citizens more accountable for their trash. Dr. Chancellor Wayne, mayor of Kennett, told us that the city council approved citywide pickup for trash. Currently, citizens are paying different...
Comments / 1