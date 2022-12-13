ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIMT

Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
FOREST CITY, IA
KIMT

Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
kchanews.com

Leonard Scribner, 59, Nashua

Leonard Scribner, age 59, of Nashua, IA passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when his friends can ride for him. Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel has...
NASHUA, IA
kchanews.com

Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

No Foul Play Suspect in North Iowa Woman’s Death

Three months after a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City, officials say no foul play is suspected in her death. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies located the body of 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood floating in the Shell Rock River, about six miles northeast of Manly, near 390th Street and Raven Avenue, on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was called in to assist local officials with the investigation.
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Wild Crash in Waterloo

A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant

AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Riceville woman pleads guilty to drug crime

OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over meth found in Mitchell County. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, is scheduled to be sentenced February 14, 2023, for failure to use a drug tax stamp. Investigators say Baize was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a...
RICEVILLE, IA
KAAL-TV

Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
STEWARTVILLE, MN

