kchanews.com
Charles City’s Wicks Elected President of State Chamber Board of Directors
The Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce (IACC) has announced that Charles City Community Development Director Mark Wicks has been elected to serve as President of the 2023 IACC Board of Directors. “Mark is a great asset to our 2023 Board of Directors,” said Madison Mills, IACC Executive Director. “We...
Waterloo Restaurant In Business For 70+ Years Demolished
A staple of the city of Waterloo is ending 2022 as rubble. A building that had been standing for more than 70 years has been demolished. It's been a troubling and heartwarming few months for one Waterloo business. We reported in late October that the eatery D+K Hickory House went...
KIMT
Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
Man dies in northeast Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was […]
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
KIMT
Forest City teen accused of threatening three women takes plea deal
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teen accused of terrorizing three women with a gun and a knife is taking a plea deal. Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty, 18 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. No sentencing date has been set. Investigators say Pedelty got...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
kchanews.com
Leonard Scribner, 59, Nashua
Leonard Scribner, age 59, of Nashua, IA passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when his friends can ride for him. Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel has...
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
kchanews.com
No Foul Play Suspect in North Iowa Woman’s Death
Three months after a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City, officials say no foul play is suspected in her death. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies located the body of 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood floating in the Shell Rock River, about six miles northeast of Manly, near 390th Street and Raven Avenue, on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was called in to assist local officials with the investigation.
kwayradio.com
Wild Crash in Waterloo
A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
KIMT
Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant
AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
KIMT
Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
KIMT
Riceville woman pleads guilty to drug crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over meth found in Mitchell County. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, is scheduled to be sentenced February 14, 2023, for failure to use a drug tax stamp. Investigators say Baize was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
