Aviation International News
LanzaJet Announces Milestone in SAF Plant Construction
Sustainable fuel technology developer and producer LanzaJet noted a milestone this week in the construction of its Freedom Pines Fuels project in Soperton, Georgia. This facility will bring sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production to the East Coast. The company explained that the fabrication of the alcohol-to-jet production technology, developed in...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOE Identifies Two Bulloch Schools in Need of Support, School Attendance Impacts Student Achievement
The Georgia Department of Education Monday released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (Index) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which includes two Bulloch County schools. The Index is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that...
Get the first look inside Publix of Statesboro | Store is now open
Publix Super Markets customers began lining up early this Wednesday morning, December 14 to be one of the first to shop in the new Publix when it opened at 7 a.m. Portal resident and GS employee Patrick Robinson was the first in line to see the new store open. “This is an exciting day for Statesboro. Anytime there is something new the community turns out and I just wanted to be part of that,” said Robinson.
wgxa.tv
Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
Derrick Canteen announces intent to transfer from Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles had weathered transfer season without losing any of their players until Tuesday morning. That abruptly changed when cornerback Derrick Canteen announced his intention to enter his name into the transfer portal. “I truly see Statesboro as an extended home for my family and me, and I will […]
Juvenile charged for rash of burglaries in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged a 16-year-old in a rash of commercial burglaries in Riddleville, Georgia. The teen has been detained in a regional juvenile detention center awaiting a court hearing in Washington County Juvenile Court. The series of break-ins are outlined below:
wtoc.com
‘Origin’ being filmed in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - It is lights, camera, action in Pembroke. There are lights, ladders, even an old-time car as crews are here working on a film set. Members of the film crew say production is underway for director Ava DuVernay’s new film called “Origin.”. It’s set in...
41nbc.com
Georgia State Patrol searching for man who fled vehicle during pursuit in Laurens County
DUDLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol is searching for a man who fled on foot during a pursuit Monday night. A Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, posted just before 9 o’clock, said the chase ended in the Northwood Trail neighborhood in Dudley. “Male suspect jumped...
A mom wants answers after a school fight at Treutlen Middle High School
SOPERTON, Ga. — Jacquelyn Johnson says a fight at Treutlen Middle High School left her 12-year-old daughter physically hurt and emotionally damaged well. "I went to the gym bathroom and was spitting up blood and just wiping my lip and eye with a napkin," 12-year-old Jarnee Johnson said. Jarnee...
