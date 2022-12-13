Read full article on original website
A U.S. President died at the Jersey Shore but small marker is all that’s left to remember it
“James A. Garfield is dead,” the Red Bank Register reported on Sept. 21, 1881, one of the many newspapers that delivered the sad news telegraphed from the Jersey Shore town of Long Branch that yet another U.S. president had died by an assassin’s bullet. News that the 20th...
Jesse Jackson urges US Attorney’s Office to investigate sentencing of Indian American businessman
Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson is calling on a U.S. attorney’s office to investigate whether racism and discrimination played a part in the sentencing of an Indian American investment banker convicted of selling fraudulent loans. Nikesh Patel, 39, was sentenced by the Northern District Court of Illinois...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has come to a “general agreement” to forward some criminal referrals to the Justice Department, its chair told reporters Tuesday. It was a confusing morning at the Capitol, with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) walking back statements he made earlier in the day when […]
Trump lawyers find two more classified documents at Florida storage unit
Discovery appears to confirm DoJ’s suspicions that ex-president possessed additional government records
Federal judge stops Biden's effort to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy again
A U.S. district judge on Thursday again put the brakes on the Biden administration's plans to end the Trump era "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy, issuing a stay until legal wrangling continues.
Biden endorses Manchin’s energy permitting overhaul proposal
Washington — President Biden is throwing his support behind Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to overhaul the federal permitting process for energy projects ahead of an expected Senate vote on whether to include it in a massive defense spending bill. Manchin was hesitant to back Mr. Biden’s climate,...
Special counsel Jack Smith subpoenas local officials in Trump investigation
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local officials in key presidential swing states for any and all communications involving former President Donald Trump, his campaign and a series of aides and allies who assisted in his effort to overturn the 2020 election. Subpoenas were issued to top elections officials in...
Trump Just Had 'Worst Legal Week' He's Ever Seen: Former U.S. Attorney
Trump suffered legal woes in three major investigations last week—just weeks after he announced his 2024 presidential run.
Last-minute push to pass bipartisan immigration deal fails
Washington — Negotiations in the Senate to forge a bipartisan compromise on U.S. immigration and border policy failed to gain enough traction to pass before the end of this session of Congress, dooming yet another effort to reform a system that has not been updated in decades, congressional officials familiar with the matter told CBS News.
House to vote on short-term funding bill as talks continue
Washington — The House is set to take up a short-term measure Wednesday that extends funding for federal agencies for one week, giving Congress additional time to finish crafting a massive longer-term spending package. House Democrats unveiled the text of the bill, known as a continuing resolution, on Tuesday,...
Gallego says some Democratic senators are encouraging him to run against Sinema
Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona told CBS News on Wednesday that some Democratic senators are privately urging him to run against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who announced last week that she would leave the Democratic Party and become an independent. “There have been some senators that have encouraged me to...
Department of Justice special counsel issues subpoenas in Trump probes
Officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona confirmed Tuesday that subpoenas issued by the special counsel had been received by county authorities.
DOJ asks federal judge to hold Trump team in contempt over classified documents
(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Justice has urged a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to hold former President Trump’s team in contempt of court for failing to comply fully with a May subpoena for all documents with classification markings in his possession, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
