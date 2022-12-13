ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has come to a “general agreement” to forward some criminal referrals to the Justice Department, its chair told reporters Tuesday. It was a confusing morning at the Capitol, with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) walking back statements he made earlier in the day when […]
Biden endorses Manchin’s energy permitting overhaul proposal

Washington — President Biden is throwing his support behind Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to overhaul the federal permitting process for energy projects ahead of an expected Senate vote on whether to include it in a massive defense spending bill. Manchin was hesitant to back Mr. Biden’s climate,...
Last-minute push to pass bipartisan immigration deal fails

Washington — Negotiations in the Senate to forge a bipartisan compromise on U.S. immigration and border policy failed to gain enough traction to pass before the end of this session of Congress, dooming yet another effort to reform a system that has not been updated in decades, congressional officials familiar with the matter told CBS News.
House to vote on short-term funding bill as talks continue

Washington — The House is set to take up a short-term measure Wednesday that extends funding for federal agencies for one week, giving Congress additional time to finish crafting a massive longer-term spending package. House Democrats unveiled the text of the bill, known as a continuing resolution, on Tuesday,...
