Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Kelly launches legislative campaign for three-year, $500 million state tax reduction plan
Gov. Laura Kelly seeks quick end of sales tax on groceries, higher income tax break on Social Security benefits and 3-day school supply sales tax holiday. The post Kelly launches legislative campaign for three-year, $500 million state tax reduction plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Title 42 slated to end this week concerning border city leaders
But for Rio Grande Valley leaders like McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, lifting Title 42 could overwhelm already limited resources in the RGV.
January 6 panel to hold final public hearing and vote on referrals against Trump – live
Panel to vote to recommend referral to the justice department for criminal charges against the former president
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
