KOCO
Person found dead in vehicle in Norman; no suspect in custody
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police responded to a scene where a victim was found. Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the Norman Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington Street where one person was found dead in a vehicle. Police said there is no suspect...
KOCO
Suspect in armed robbery arrested after driving stolen car to home in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in an armed robbery was arrested after driving a stolen car to a home in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, a suspect went into a store near 23rd Street and Drexel Boulevard and bought a cell phone. When the suspect bought the phone, he gave the store his personal information, including his address.
Norman police respond to possible homicide
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
Oklahoma City Police arrest man accused of assaulting person with a machete
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a person with a machete.
News On 6
1 In Serious Condition, No Suspects In Custody Following Shooting Near Downtown OKC
One person is in serious condition following a shooting that happened overnight near downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Police said. Police said the incident happened near South Klein Avenue and Southwest 3rd Street. A female victim was transported to the hospital in a serious but stable condition. Police said they...
News On 6
OCPD Make Second Arrest In November Shooting Case
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly shooting at a metro apartment in November. Police arrested Kevin Kees Thursday night after investigators said he and Akevia Davis are accused of shooting and killing Dillard Tornes at his apartment near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest Expressway on Nov. 13.
Geary, OK: Police searching for dangerous suspect after early morning chase
Shortly after four this morning Geary Police say they attempted to stop a 2019 Mercedes for speeding and entered into a pursuit increasing speeds over 100 miles per hour driving into the rural town of Geary.
KOCO
Person shot near Farmer’s Public Market overnight in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot near the Farmer’s Public Market overnight in Oklahoma City. Early Sunday morning, Oklahoma City police responded to reports of gunshots near the Farmer’s Public Market. Upon arrival, they found at least one gunshot victim at the scene. Police said the...
News On 6
1 In Critical Condition Following Norman Crash
One person is in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in Norman, according to Norman Police. The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. near North Flood Avenue and 24th Avenue Northwest. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Norman Police. The cause of the...
KOCO
Police release name of Westmoore High School student killed in OKC crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the identity of the Westmoore High School student killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim as 15-year-old Colby McCarron. Around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Southwest 134th Street and South Pennsylvania...
News On 6
Silver Alert Canceled, OHP Locates Missing 80-Year-Old Woman
--- A Silver Alert has been issued for Sunnye Wingo, 80, by the Oklahoma City Police Department on Saturday. Police say Wingo went to visit her husband at SW Medical Center at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday but hasn't been seen since. OCPD says Wingo is 5-foot-9, 150 pounds and...
News On 6
25 Years Since 10-Year-Old Went Missing In Oklahoma City
Sunday marks 25 years since a 10-year-old girl vanished while riding her bike home from a friend's near I-44 and Drexel. Amber Barker hasn't been seen or heard from since December 18, 1997. Her bike and clothes were found about a mile from her home but to this day, nobody...
KOCO
Moore community in shock after student killed, others badly hurt in crash
MOORE, Okla. — The Moore community is in shock after a student was killed and others were badly hurt in a crash. A student is dead and three others are in the hospital after the first day of the holiday break for Moore Public Schools. New video showed the...
News On 6
Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm
A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
News On 6
OCPD Clears Scene After Reports Of Armed Man In Downtown Oklahoma City
A man was seen at a parking garage near the Oklahoma County Courthouse carrying what appeared to be a rifle, prompting a search by law enforcement for nearly two hours Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said someone spotted the man in the parking garage...
Mother of 2-year-old found dead in 2020 arrested
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a 2-year-old that was found dead on the kitchen floor in 2020 has been arrested according to the Wichita County Jail records. Autumn Gestes, also known as Autumn Leonard, was booked into jail on Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence. Her […]
‘There’s a lot of people that are going to miss him,’ Stillwater Police investigate possible murder after body found
On Tuesday morning, Stillwater Police officers responded to a call about a body found under a bridge near Virginia and Perkins. There, they found the body of 32-year-old Travis Chapman.
KOCO
Westmoore student dead after multi-vehicle crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The person killed in the crash was a student at Westmoore High School, Moore Public Schools confirmed, adding multiple students were involved in the crash. Police told KOCO...
News On 6
OHP: 57-Year-Old Man Killed In Crash On I-40
A 57-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on I-40, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says Danny Adams died in the crash that happened in the westbound I-40 lanes at S. Martin Luther King Ave. around 4:30 p.m. The OHP says Adams was pinned in a...
One injured in northeast Oklahoma City shooting
Authorities are investigating after they say one person was shot in northeast Oklahoma City.
