Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Person found dead in vehicle in Norman; no suspect in custody

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police responded to a scene where a victim was found. Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the Norman Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington Street where one person was found dead in a vehicle. Police said there is no suspect...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Norman police respond to possible homicide

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

OCPD Make Second Arrest In November Shooting Case

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly shooting at a metro apartment in November. Police arrested Kevin Kees Thursday night after investigators said he and Akevia Davis are accused of shooting and killing Dillard Tornes at his apartment near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest Expressway on Nov. 13.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 In Critical Condition Following Norman Crash

One person is in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in Norman, according to Norman Police. The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. near North Flood Avenue and 24th Avenue Northwest. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Norman Police. The cause of the...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Police release name of Westmoore High School student killed in OKC crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the identity of the Westmoore High School student killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim as 15-year-old Colby McCarron. Around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Southwest 134th Street and South Pennsylvania...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Silver Alert Canceled, OHP Locates Missing 80-Year-Old Woman

--- A Silver Alert has been issued for Sunnye Wingo, 80, by the Oklahoma City Police Department on Saturday. Police say Wingo went to visit her husband at SW Medical Center at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday but hasn't been seen since. OCPD says Wingo is 5-foot-9, 150 pounds and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

25 Years Since 10-Year-Old Went Missing In Oklahoma City

Sunday marks 25 years since a 10-year-old girl vanished while riding her bike home from a friend's near I-44 and Drexel. Amber Barker hasn't been seen or heard from since December 18, 1997. Her bike and clothes were found about a mile from her home but to this day, nobody...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm

A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
STILLWATER, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Mother of 2-year-old found dead in 2020 arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a 2-year-old that was found dead on the kitchen floor in 2020 has been arrested according to the Wichita County Jail records. Autumn Gestes, also known as Autumn Leonard, was booked into jail on Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence. Her […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
News On 6

OHP: 57-Year-Old Man Killed In Crash On I-40

A 57-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on I-40, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says Danny Adams died in the crash that happened in the westbound I-40 lanes at S. Martin Luther King Ave. around 4:30 p.m. The OHP says Adams was pinned in a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

