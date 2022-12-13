Nebraska received a commit from Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Jeff Sims. Four takes on the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder:. Dual-threat football. After a year hiatus from Nebraska asking its quarterback to tote the ball 15 times per game, Sims’ commitment to NU is a clear sign of intent, since Sims is a fast, long-striding runner who averaged 11 carries per game in his Georgia Tech stint, and had 13 games where he toted the ball 12 times or more. Anyone who followed Baylor under Rhule knows Charlie Brewer carried the ball often; 17 and 18 times in back-to-back games against Oklahoma and Texas, in fact. Sims has the frame to break tackles, but his initial burst is such that he often outruns the first defender. Though it’s an unfair bar to meet, Sims’ No. 10 and upright running style looks a lot like Robert Griffin III.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO