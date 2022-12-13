Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Higher fuel costs likely to drive up Nebraska heating bills again this winter
LINCOLN — Local utilities, social service agencies and fuel companies have spent months urging Nebraskans to take some simple steps to slice the edge off winter heating bills. Experts project that this winter’s bills could outpace last year’s tallies by 15% to 50%, as shifting demand, global instability and...
North Platte Telegraph
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buried parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started last Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried...
North Platte Telegraph
Plows make headway Saturday against Sandhills, Panhandle snowdrifts
With western Nebraska at last clear of weather warnings, snowplows made substantial progress Saturday in reopening state highways shut down by last week’s massive blizzard. The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Facebook page said Saturday morning that “many long-term closures” would end soon in the Panhandle and north central Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Irrigators granted standing in formal protest over consolidation of Central, Dawson power districts
LINCOLN — After a morning-long hearing Friday, irrigators in central Nebraska were granted formal legal standing to protest the proposed “merger” of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with the nearby Dawson Power District. The Nebraska Power Review Board will take testimony Jan. 27 over...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte students' documentary focuses on Perkins County Canal project
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln Art/Act: Educate Fellowship offered North Platte High School teacher Philep Willey a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him and his students. Willey and his NPHS visual arts students are making a documentary about the proposed completion of the Perkins County Canal, touted by Gov. Pete Ricketts — who appears in the film — as necessary after 128 years to ensure Nebraska gets its legal share of South Platte River water from Colorado.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln couple provides emergency medical assistance on back-to-back flights
A Lincoln doctor and nurse were called into action not once, but twice for medical emergencies while flying to Colombia in October. Eric Crimmons is a cardiac anesthesiologist, and his wife, Annie Crimmons, is a retired ICU nurse. The couple was flying to Bogotá, Columbia, to visit a friend who had an art exhibition.
North Platte Telegraph
Interim leader named permanent Nebraska State Fair executive director
In her first full-time job with the Nebraska State Fair, Jaime Parr was the receptionist and accounts payable clerk. Now she's in charge of the entire fair. On Friday, the State Fair Board unanimously voted to make Parr the fair's executive director. She had been deputy executive director since December of 2020, and has twice served as interim executive director.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska making late push for Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi, NU offers eighth-grade QB
Matt Rhule’s first recruiting stop as Nebraska's head coach was no accident. While Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi hadn’t seen much interest from the previous Nebraska coaching staff, Rhule believed Nebraska had room for him in its 2023 recruiting class. And after taking an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, Ngoyi will have a decision to make ahead of signing day on Wednesday.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-six; White Balls: twenty, twenty-one) (eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Telegraph
Recent Nebraska O-line transfer visitor Ajani Cornelius sets decision date
One of the hottest names in the transfer portal who visited Nebraska earlier this month has a decision date. Rhode Island transfer and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius will reveal his new school of choice Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is hosting a commitment party from 7-9 p.m. (central) from his hometown in Harlem, New York.
North Platte Telegraph
Douglas County records first pediatric flu death
OMAHA — The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed the jurisdiction’s first pediatric influenza death of the season. A pediatric death involves a person younger than 18 years old. No additional information was available about the child, health officials said. “This is a tragic loss of life,...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Two additional recruits coming for official visits, Nebraska covers more ground in state
In the coming days ahead of Wednesday’s early signing deadline, expect more twists and turns to Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class. Nebraska added two more players to its official visitor list this weekend, Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs defensive lineman Jason Maciejczak and Roswell (Ga.) cornerback Ethan Nation. Maciejczak is...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Westside's Jaylen Lloyd committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Omaha Westside receiver Jaylen Lloyd. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-1, 160-pounder:. Speed to burn, with a skillset, too. Lloyd was the fastest prepster in Nebraska last year with his 10.54-second 100-meter dash victory at the Class A state track meet. That fits neatly the profile preferred by new Husker coach Matt Rhule who emphasizes finding fast athletes — even if they’re a little raw — to develop. Lloyd has good hands, though, and is more of a polished receiver than recent Bay City, Texas commit Brice Turner. Illinois and Texas Tech were interested, too, so Lloyd possesses a toolkit beyond sheer speed.
North Platte Telegraph
8 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
With early signing day rapidly approaching and the transfer portal in full swing, there's been plenty of news across Nebraska football. New head coach Matt Rhule has been making the rounds on the recruiting trail as Nebraska has earned some commitments prior to the arrival of the Dec. 21 early signing day. Meanwhile, the transfer portal continues to have an effect on Nebraska's roster.
North Platte Telegraph
Three-star safety Rahmir Stewart commits to Nebraska
As one of the nation’s most promising safety recruits, Rahmir Stewart could have gone just about anywhere in the country. But, after becoming a top priority for Matt Rhule’s Nebraska coaching staff, Stewart found his landing spot. The Philadelphia Imhotep Institute safety announced his commitment to Nebraska on Saturday, shortly after taking an official visit over the weekend.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women dominate Wyoming 66-39 for 4th straight win
The Nebraska women’s basketball team earned its fourth consecutive win Sunday afternoon with a 66-39 victory over Wyoming at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers remain unbeaten at home (6-0) with Sunday’s win and Amy Williams’ squad now sits at 9-3 on the season. Alexis Markowski gave Nebraska...
North Platte Telegraph
Westside receiver Jaylen Lloyd commits to Nebraska
Jaylen Lloyd is staying home and taking his considerable speed to Nebraska. In a Saturday announcement ceremony at the Boys and Girls Club of Omaha, the Westside receiver committed to the Huskers. The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder received a scholarship from new NU coach Matt Rhule, took an official visit to the school Dec. 9, and announced his decision one week later. His mom, the former Dahlia Ingram, was a Big 12 champion jumper at Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 1, Day: 20, Year: 76. (Month: one; Day: twenty; Year: seventy-six) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Four takes on Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims transferring to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Jeff Sims. Four takes on the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder:. Dual-threat football. After a year hiatus from Nebraska asking its quarterback to tote the ball 15 times per game, Sims’ commitment to NU is a clear sign of intent, since Sims is a fast, long-striding runner who averaged 11 carries per game in his Georgia Tech stint, and had 13 games where he toted the ball 12 times or more. Anyone who followed Baylor under Rhule knows Charlie Brewer carried the ball often; 17 and 18 times in back-to-back games against Oklahoma and Texas, in fact. Sims has the frame to break tackles, but his initial burst is such that he often outruns the first defender. Though it’s an unfair bar to meet, Sims’ No. 10 and upright running style looks a lot like Robert Griffin III.
North Platte Telegraph
After week off, Nebraska is 'hungry' to bolster resume against Kansas State
If Fred Hoiberg or his team look into the distance, they know what’s looming on the horizon. Nebraska will return to Big Ten play on Dec. 29 against Iowa, which will be the first of 18 straight conference games. Nebraska took No. 1 Purdue to the brink last Saturday...
