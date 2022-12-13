ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Chautauqua County residence raided a third time since September

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a raid on Dec. 15. At about 6:30 a.m., narcotics investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT, the city of Dunkirk Police Department and city of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at residence in the 7000 block of […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Charges re-filed against Buffalo man who allegedly made Tops shooting-related threats

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man had charges re-filed against him relating to alleged threats against local restaurants the day after the Tops mass shooting, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Joseph S. Chowaniec, 52, was charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault. Chowaniec was originally charged with two counts of […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man who murdered twice sentenced 35-to-life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man who murdered two people between December 2020 and March 2021 has been sentenced in Erie County Court to 35 years to life in prison, per the Erie County DA’s office. Calvin Clemons pleaded guilty in August to one count of murder in the second degree for the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst getaway driver sentenced for role in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man will spend the next 13 years in prison for his role as a getaway driver during a shooting that left a 17-year-old paralyzed, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. At approximately 11:40 p.m. on July 26, 2021, 21-year-old Jeremiah Johnson was the driver of a vehicle […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two Chautauqua County residents face multiple drug charges after third search warrant

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Westfield residents, with a history of controlled substance-related activity, are facing several charges following a search warrant, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say they executed a search warrant, with assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office of Narcotics Investigators, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, City of Dunkirk […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Olean Men Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Lewis Run

Two Olean men were jailed on drug charges after a traffic stop where police allegedly found 2 pounds of marijuana in their car. Pennsylvania State Police charged 43-year-old Cristo Sauri and 25-year-old David Lee with felony possession with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

2 charged with gun, drug offenses following warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men are facing gun and drug charges following a search warrant conducted on Thursday, police said. The warrant was conducted on the first block of Texas Street. According to authorities, a loaded handgun, ammunition, a bag of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia was found. The two men, 51-year-old Darrell […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Westfield-area residents charged after drug raid

Two Westfield-area residents are facing multiple charges after an investigation into illegal drugs early Thursday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, along with the assistance of the County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, the Dunkirk Police Department and the Jamestown Police Department and one of its K-9 units, executed a search warrant at a residence at 7617 Felton Road in the town of Westfield. The Sheriff's Office had previously executed search warrants at the same location on September 8 and 23. 28-year-old Alexis Campbell and 34-year-old Mark Baker II were located in the residence. During the search, investigators found a quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl, clonazepam, drug paraphernalia, cash, and four long guns. Campbell and Baker have been charged with 3rd-, 5th- and 7th- criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. The duo was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bird Avenue fire causes $450K in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Bird Avenue on Friday caused an estimated $450,000 in damages, according to authorities. The two-alarm fire broke out at 92 Bird Avenue just after 4 p.m. Friday. Investigators say it started on the second floor of the occupied residential structure. The cause of the fire is still under […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty for fatal stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to murder, the Erie County District Attorney announced Wednesday. In the early-morning hours of November 9, 2021, Caleb Grooms fatally stabbed 18-year-old Malcalm Davis during a burglary at a home on Lower East Lane in the city of Buffalo. Davis died at the scene. Grooms […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

York Street Home in Olean Catches Fire

A York Street Home in Olean caught fire on Thursday. One person was transported to Olean General Hospital for smoke inhalation and was listed in stable condition as of Friday morning and damages from the blaze are estimated at $85,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the...
OLEAN, NY
13 WHAM

Crash in Genesee County injures six

Stafford, N.Y — New York State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday night in Genesee County. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Buckley and Britt roads in Stafford. Six people were hospitalized as a result of the collision. Two people sustained serious injuries,...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY

