Two Westfield-area residents are facing multiple charges after an investigation into illegal drugs early Thursday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, along with the assistance of the County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, the Dunkirk Police Department and the Jamestown Police Department and one of its K-9 units, executed a search warrant at a residence at 7617 Felton Road in the town of Westfield. The Sheriff's Office had previously executed search warrants at the same location on September 8 and 23. 28-year-old Alexis Campbell and 34-year-old Mark Baker II were located in the residence. During the search, investigators found a quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl, clonazepam, drug paraphernalia, cash, and four long guns. Campbell and Baker have been charged with 3rd-, 5th- and 7th- criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. The duo was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

WESTFIELD, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO