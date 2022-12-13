Read full article on original website
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Police presence outside Erie County Court and Old County Hall in downtown Buffalo following two threats
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Erie County Court, Old County Hall
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Court building had to be evacuated Friday morning after a caller claimed a bomb would go off there, according to a spokesperson from New York Courts. Court officials say an individual is now in custody. According to officials, the bomb threat was made toward the Erie County Court […]
erienewsnow.com
Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
Niagara woman arrested on multiple felony charges
A Niagara woman was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges including identity theft in the second degree.
Chautauqua County residence raided a third time since September
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a raid on Dec. 15. At about 6:30 a.m., narcotics investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT, the city of Dunkirk Police Department and city of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at residence in the 7000 block of […]
Charges re-filed against Buffalo man who allegedly made Tops shooting-related threats
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man had charges re-filed against him relating to alleged threats against local restaurants the day after the Tops mass shooting, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Joseph S. Chowaniec, 52, was charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault. Chowaniec was originally charged with two counts of […]
Buffalo man who murdered twice sentenced 35-to-life
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man who murdered two people between December 2020 and March 2021 has been sentenced in Erie County Court to 35 years to life in prison, per the Erie County DA’s office. Calvin Clemons pleaded guilty in August to one count of murder in the second degree for the […]
Man without permanent address admits to 3 bank robberies
Currently, he's being held without bail.
Amherst getaway driver sentenced for role in shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man will spend the next 13 years in prison for his role as a getaway driver during a shooting that left a 17-year-old paralyzed, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. At approximately 11:40 p.m. on July 26, 2021, 21-year-old Jeremiah Johnson was the driver of a vehicle […]
Two Chautauqua County residents face multiple drug charges after third search warrant
WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Westfield residents, with a history of controlled substance-related activity, are facing several charges following a search warrant, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say they executed a search warrant, with assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office of Narcotics Investigators, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, City of Dunkirk […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to firearm, cocaine distribution charges
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, he was convicted of attempted robbery in October 2004 in Puerto Rico and is legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
wesb.com
Olean Men Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Lewis Run
Two Olean men were jailed on drug charges after a traffic stop where police allegedly found 2 pounds of marijuana in their car. Pennsylvania State Police charged 43-year-old Cristo Sauri and 25-year-old David Lee with felony possession with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamestown man arrested for possession of meth, weapon
A Jamestown man was arrested Wednesday morning after a traffic stop revealed possession of drugs, a revolver, and a digital scale.
2 charged with gun, drug offenses following warrant
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men are facing gun and drug charges following a search warrant conducted on Thursday, police said. The warrant was conducted on the first block of Texas Street. According to authorities, a loaded handgun, ammunition, a bag of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia was found. The two men, 51-year-old Darrell […]
chautauquatoday.com
Two Westfield-area residents charged after drug raid
Two Westfield-area residents are facing multiple charges after an investigation into illegal drugs early Thursday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, along with the assistance of the County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, the Dunkirk Police Department and the Jamestown Police Department and one of its K-9 units, executed a search warrant at a residence at 7617 Felton Road in the town of Westfield. The Sheriff's Office had previously executed search warrants at the same location on September 8 and 23. 28-year-old Alexis Campbell and 34-year-old Mark Baker II were located in the residence. During the search, investigators found a quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl, clonazepam, drug paraphernalia, cash, and four long guns. Campbell and Baker have been charged with 3rd-, 5th- and 7th- criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. The duo was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Bird Avenue fire causes $450K in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Bird Avenue on Friday caused an estimated $450,000 in damages, according to authorities. The two-alarm fire broke out at 92 Bird Avenue just after 4 p.m. Friday. Investigators say it started on the second floor of the occupied residential structure. The cause of the fire is still under […]
Charges dropped against man accused of deadly shove during fight over face mask in 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Barry Covert, the attorney representing a West Seneca man indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide in connection with an argument over a face mask, says the indictment against his client has been dismissed. Donald Lewinski, 65, previously pleaded not guilty to a charge involving the...
Buffalo man pleads guilty for fatal stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to murder, the Erie County District Attorney announced Wednesday. In the early-morning hours of November 9, 2021, Caleb Grooms fatally stabbed 18-year-old Malcalm Davis during a burglary at a home on Lower East Lane in the city of Buffalo. Davis died at the scene. Grooms […]
wesb.com
York Street Home in Olean Catches Fire
A York Street Home in Olean caught fire on Thursday. One person was transported to Olean General Hospital for smoke inhalation and was listed in stable condition as of Friday morning and damages from the blaze are estimated at $85,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the...
13 WHAM
Crash in Genesee County injures six
Stafford, N.Y — New York State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday night in Genesee County. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Buckley and Britt roads in Stafford. Six people were hospitalized as a result of the collision. Two people sustained serious injuries,...
