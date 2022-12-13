Read full article on original website
10 Unique X-Mas Gifts for the Washington State Lover in Your Life
Here Are 10 Unique Washington State Christmas Gift Ideas. If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for someone who loves the state of Washington, look no further!. From cheese and apparel to food and onions, there are plenty of unique gifts that anyone would love. I've compiled 10 unique Washington State gifts that will shout "I love Washington State"
Tri-Cities #1 Most Searched Google Recipe for 2022 Has Me Baffled
What Is The #1 Most-Searched Food Recipe For Tri-Cities Washington?. I don't know about you but I use Google all the time to search. It's my #1 search engine so I thought it would be interesting to see what some of the most searched things items are in the Tri-Cities for 2022.
Washington State Hidden Gem Might Be The #1 Lighted Train Park In West
Where Are Some Of The Best Lighted Christmas Displays In Washington State?. I know that Leavenworth is lauded as one of the must-see towns during the winter but my hometown of Clarkston Washington might have the best-hidden gem of all with half the crowd. Does Locomotive Park In Lewiston Idaho...
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
The top 3 Gorgeous Cities you Could Retire in Oregon
When it comes to Retiring, many people fantasize about moving to Arizona, Florida, or even California. However, there are plenty of places worth retiring to in the Pacific North West, so give us a chance to persuade you. We picked out Three beautiful towns in the PNW and in Oregon....
Top 5 Gingerbread Lattes in Oregon According to Coffee Experts
They're the shots not heard around the world. The espresso shots that would have gone into my Starbucks Gingerbread Latte. However, for the third or fourth year in a row, the java giant has not offered its' customers this holiday delight, and there doesn't seem to be a good reason why. We overdose on pumpkin spice every year, but one of the world's most festive drinks, the gingerbread latte, is disrespected? Not on my watch.
Can You Legally Refuel With Your Engine On in Washington State?
Is It Legal To Keep Your Engine Running While Refueling In Washington State?. If you’re a driver in the state of Washington, one question that often comes up is whether or not you can refuel your car with the engine running. Can I Keep My Car Running While Getting...
Washington State’s Most Pet Friendly Airbnb Is Two Hours From Tri-Cities
Where Is The Most Pet-Friendly Airbnb In Washington State?. We've got three dogs and finding places that will take our pets when we travel can be challenging. One Washington State Airbnb was recently voted most pet-friendly and it's worth taking a peek inside. If you've been looking for a pet-friendly...
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
HUGE Tri-Cities Drug Bust Nets More Than 100,000 Fentanyl Pills & Meth
Several local police departments worked together to seize more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills, cocaine, firearms, and more. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office-Eastern District of Washington:. These drugs were seized on December 14, 2022, as part of an investigation into the use of the United States Postal...
Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend
I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.
Can You Legally Take Antlers Off Deer or Elk in Washington State?
Have you ever been in an auto accident involving a deer or elk in Washington State?. Washington Laws Concerning Roadkill And Antlers Might Surprise You. If so, you know that it’s a heartbreaking experience for both drivers and animals alike. But what happens if the animal dies as a result of the accident?
Are You Among The Thousands In Tri-Cities Getting A Raise In 2023?
The minimum wage is going up again in Washington State on January 1st. It's a pretty significant increase, about nine percent from 2022, and will put Washington State as the highest in nation among States (Washington DC will have a higher minimum wage). The State's minimum wage currently sits at...
Value Village Case to Be Ruled on Soon by State Supreme Court
Thousands of people in the Tri-Cities shopped at Value Village on Columbia Center Boulevard before the store closed in 2017. Soon, the State Supreme Court will rule on a five-year-old lawsuit against the thrift giant. (this image is from Google street view 2015 Kennewick) Court will decide of Value Village...
Washington State Residents Get Another Reprieve From Real ID
If you haven't heard, the Department of Homeland Security has again delayed the implementation of the Real ID program. The most recent deadline was May 3rd of 2023. The new deadline is May 7th of 2025. The Department cited "circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 Pandemic" as the reason for the latest push.
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia
UPDATE, Dec. 15, 9:13 p.m. — There were 13,191 customers with no power in West Virginia. 1,818 in Maryland were still without energy. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 6:07 p.m. — There were 16,892 customers who were without power in West Virginia. In Maryland, 2,055 customers were without electricity. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 4:46 p.m. — The outages […]
Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming
Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
Governor Inslee, AG Ferguson Propose New Gun Laws
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are announcing efforts to pass two new legislative plans they say will curb gun violence in the state. At a news conference Monday, both Inslee and Ferguson unveiled two measures, the first calling for a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second would work to ensure gun makers and dealers take steps to prevents weapons they are selling, from getting into the possession of "dangerous individuals."
List: Maryland School Delays & Closures
Updated 12/14/2022 6:47 p.m. Ahead of the anticipated inclement weather in our forecast for Thursday, school systems across the area have begun to issue delays and closures. Below is a list of delays and closures. ALL TOGETHER LEARNING CENTER LLC OPENING AT 8:30 AM BALTIMORE COUNTY SCHOOLS OPENING 2 HOURS LATE – MORNING PRE-K CANCELLED […] The post List: Maryland School Delays & Closures appeared first on 92 Q.
