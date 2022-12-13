ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

10 Unique X-Mas Gifts for the Washington State Lover in Your Life

Here Are 10 Unique Washington State Christmas Gift Ideas. If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for someone who loves the state of Washington, look no further!. From cheese and apparel to food and onions, there are plenty of unique gifts that anyone would love. I've compiled 10 unique Washington State gifts that will shout "I love Washington State"
WASHINGTON STATE
The top 3 Gorgeous Cities you Could Retire in Oregon

When it comes to Retiring, many people fantasize about moving to Arizona, Florida, or even California. However, there are plenty of places worth retiring to in the Pacific North West, so give us a chance to persuade you. We picked out Three beautiful towns in the PNW and in Oregon....
OREGON STATE
Top 5 Gingerbread Lattes in Oregon According to Coffee Experts

They're the shots not heard around the world. The espresso shots that would have gone into my Starbucks Gingerbread Latte. However, for the third or fourth year in a row, the java giant has not offered its' customers this holiday delight, and there doesn't seem to be a good reason why. We overdose on pumpkin spice every year, but one of the world's most festive drinks, the gingerbread latte, is disrespected? Not on my watch.
OREGON STATE
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
INDIANA STATE
Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend

I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.
WASHINGTON STATE
Value Village Case to Be Ruled on Soon by State Supreme Court

Thousands of people in the Tri-Cities shopped at Value Village on Columbia Center Boulevard before the store closed in 2017. Soon, the State Supreme Court will rule on a five-year-old lawsuit against the thrift giant. (this image is from Google street view 2015 Kennewick) Court will decide of Value Village...
KENNEWICK, WA
Washington State Residents Get Another Reprieve From Real ID

If you haven't heard, the Department of Homeland Security has again delayed the implementation of the Real ID program. The most recent deadline was May 3rd of 2023. The new deadline is May 7th of 2025. The Department cited "circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 Pandemic" as the reason for the latest push.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming

Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
WASHINGTON STATE
Governor Inslee, AG Ferguson Propose New Gun Laws

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are announcing efforts to pass two new legislative plans they say will curb gun violence in the state. At a news conference Monday, both Inslee and Ferguson unveiled two measures, the first calling for a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second would work to ensure gun makers and dealers take steps to prevents weapons they are selling, from getting into the possession of "dangerous individuals."
WASHINGTON STATE
List: Maryland School Delays & Closures

Updated 12/14/2022 6:47 p.m.  Ahead of the anticipated inclement weather in our forecast for Thursday, school systems across the area have begun to issue delays and closures. Below is a list of delays and closures. ALL TOGETHER LEARNING CENTER LLC OPENING AT 8:30 AM BALTIMORE COUNTY SCHOOLS OPENING 2 HOURS LATE – MORNING PRE-K CANCELLED […] The post List: Maryland School Delays & Closures appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

