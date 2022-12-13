Read full article on original website
How a Child's Separation Into Adolescence Alters Family Life
Adolescence does not lessen parent–child love, but it does loosen some traditional compliance with parental authority. Normal adolescent separation creates more distance, discord, and diversity in the parent–child relationship. To stay connected, the parent needs to maintain contact initiative, turn disagreements into discussion, and bridge differences with interest.
Highly Emotional People Could Benefit From Cats in Campus Stress-Relief Programs
While multiple species can be emotional support animals (ESAs) or therapy animals, dogs remain the most popular choice. That’s especially true in university-based animal-assisted intervention (AAI) programs. Of these programs, aimed at reducing students’ stress, more than 85 percent involve dogs. A new study suggests many people – especially those who’re highly emotional – would […] The post Highly Emotional People Could Benefit From Cats in Campus Stress-Relief Programs appeared first on CatTime.
The Importance of Mental Stability for Youth in Single-Parent Households
As a single parent, you face many challenges that can have a negative impact on your children. You may have difficulty providing for your family, balancing work, and child-rearing, and dealing with the stress of being a single parent. These challenges can have a negative impact on your children, causing them to struggle in school, behave badly, or become withdrawn. It is imperative to be aware of the challenges you face as a single parent and take steps to address them. You can seek out support from other single parents, get help from family and friends, and find ways to relax and relieve stress. Taking care of yourself and your children is essential to being a successful single parent.
