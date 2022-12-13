OKC Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Apartment Shooting

Cell phone towers and a messaging app helped Oklahoma City police identify an accused killer.

Police arrested Akevia Davis, 22, on Monday for the November 13th murder of Dillard Tornes, 34, at his northwest Oklahoma City apartment. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of first-degree murder.

Last month police had few details about the Tornes’ death. His body was found at his apartment near Rockwell Avenue and the Northwest Expressway. Police said he was shot multiple times in the front of his body.

“We’ll know more as the investigation unfolds,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Court documents showed the steps investigators took to identify the suspect. They learned Tornes was messaging someone on the TextNow app minutes before he died. A search warrant traced the phone number to Davis. The woman and Tornes arranged to meet for paid sex at his apartment.

Police said one of Tornes’ neighbors called 911 after hearing a woman and two men arguing and then gunshots.

“There was a shooting heard and persons arrived that are somehow associated with that apartment complex that discovered the deceased,” said Quirk.

Investigators tracked Davis' phone through cell towers, starting at a Motel 6 in northeast Oklahoma City and at the victim's apartment at the time of the shooting. Police said a car was also seen on security video coming through the apartment complex’s front gate at the same time the suspect's phone connected to the area.

Investigators noted two cars left the complex at the same time and shortly after the gunshots were heard. They did not indicate if another suspect was involved.