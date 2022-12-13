ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Apartment Shooting

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pduks_0jhZb0IU00

Cell phone towers and a messaging app helped Oklahoma City police identify an accused killer.

Police arrested Akevia Davis, 22, on Monday for the November 13th murder of Dillard Tornes, 34, at his northwest Oklahoma City apartment. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of first-degree murder.

Last month police had few details about the Tornes’ death. His body was found at his apartment near Rockwell Avenue and the Northwest Expressway. Police said he was shot multiple times in the front of his body.

“We’ll know more as the investigation unfolds,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Court documents showed the steps investigators took to identify the suspect. They learned Tornes was messaging someone on the TextNow app minutes before he died. A search warrant traced the phone number to Davis. The woman and Tornes arranged to meet for paid sex at his apartment.

Police said one of Tornes’ neighbors called 911 after hearing a woman and two men arguing and then gunshots.

“There was a shooting heard and persons arrived that are somehow associated with that apartment complex that discovered the deceased,” said Quirk.

Investigators tracked Davis' phone through cell towers, starting at a Motel 6 in northeast Oklahoma City and at the victim's apartment at the time of the shooting. Police said a car was also seen on security video coming through the apartment complex’s front gate at the same time the suspect's phone connected to the area.

Investigators noted two cars left the complex at the same time and shortly after the gunshots were heard. They did not indicate if another suspect was involved.

Comments / 5

MRS. SMITH
5d ago

Dear GOD this right here is hurtful I did everything to try and help this young lady and to know that she has taken a life is extremely heart breaking 😪😪

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Person found dead in vehicle in Norman; no suspect in custody

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police responded to a scene where a victim was found. Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the Norman Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington Street where one person was found dead in a vehicle. Police said there is no suspect...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

One person injured after NW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was injured during a shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a report of gunshots outside a unit at the London Square Apartments near 7600 NW 6th Street. When police arrived, they said a man took off running.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Norman police respond to possible homicide

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Man shot overnight in southeast Oklahoma City, Police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning. Officials say two men were involved in an altercation near South I-35 Service Road and Southeast 38th Street when one man was shot. Reports say the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 In Critical Condition Following Norman Crash

One person is in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in Norman, according to Norman Police. The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. near North Flood Avenue and 24th Avenue Northwest. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Norman Police. The cause of the...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Silver Alert canceled for 80-year-old woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma City Police Department for a missing 80-year-old woman. Police say Sunnye Wingo went to visit her husband at SW Medical Center around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and hasn't been seen since. Wingo is 5-foot-9, 150 pounds and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Mother of 2-year-old found dead in 2020 arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a 2-year-old that was found dead on the kitchen floor in 2020 has been arrested according to the Wichita County Jail records. Autumn Gestes, also known as Autumn Leonard, was booked into jail on Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence. Her […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KOCO

Police search for suspect, arrest two juveniles after traffic stop in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — A suspect is on the loose, and two juveniles were arrested Thursday morning after a traffic stop in Moore. Police told KOCO 5 that they pulled over a driver near Northwest 24th Street and Queensbury Road for "basic traffic violations." A man ran from the scene during the stop, dropping a gun in the street and jumping fences.
MOORE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy