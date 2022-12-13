Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Gas prices tumble to 15-month low
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season…. But prices at the pump are providing some relief. Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18. That’s 14 cents lower...
WTVQ
Kentucky House Democrats elect leader, caucus chair, whip
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky House Democrats elected a new leadership team Friday morning. Rep. Derrick Graham will be caucus leader, Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson will be caucus chair and Rep. Rachel Roberts will be caucus whip. All three were chosen without opposition, according to a press release. Graham has...
