Black Mountain, NC

theurbannews.com

Reparations Commission Sends Recommendation to City, Council

The Community Reparations Commission has passed its second unanimous recommendation, in which it asks the City of Asheville and Buncombe County to formally commit to stop harming Black people in this region. The Commission has asked for an official audit of where the city and county are out of compliance...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

No Dogs Allowed at Glen Arden Elementary? Any Plans for Biltmore Park Vacant Lot?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: We live near Glen Arden Elementary in south Buncombe and regularly take walks (with and without my dog) on school grounds. Recently, my son noticed a “no pets allowed” sign on the grounds. I walked over a few days later to check it out. I saw two such signs on the sprawling grounds, and here’s the curious thing: They’re installed in grassy areas about 15-20 feet from the treeline, with signs facing trails through the trees onto the grounds from houses on Covewood Court and Treetop Lane. Who installed these signs, and why are they aimed only at those neighbors? Maybe there are more signs facing other neighborhoods that surround the school. I haven’t walked the entire property.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
thevalleyecho.com

Town recreation survey extended through end of year

The public feedback period for the Town of Black Mountain Recreation & Parks Master Plan has been extended by one month. The 25-question online survey, released in mid-October and linked here, will continue accepting responses through the end of the year, allowing residents of the town to offer insight into current usage of facilities and programs and prioritize potential future improvements.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Major development planned for Qualla Community

Last week, the Jackson County Planning Board reviewed plans for a major subdivision in the Qualla Township on the northern end of the county. The planning board is tasked with reviewing subdivision plans before the process can continue toward approval. “This is an administrative function,” said Planning Director Mike Poston....
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Newly-Opened Village Pub Aiming as ‘Community Center’

– With The Village Pub, owner Keith Davis wanted to provide something he hasn’t seen enough of in Asheville – a big sports bar with a lot of local beers all under the same roof. “We have a lot of breweries, but not many places with over 60...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

WLOS — Asheville Police confirm with News 13, criminals targeted three downtown Asheville businesses in just a three-week span. The businesses, all located along Patton Avenue, are only 350 feet apart. Police say they have investigated 21 burglaries in 2021; that compared to 32 in 2022, a 52% increase.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15

Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man apologizes after Santa taken from downtown Greenville business display

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man apologized Thursday evening after a large decoration was taken from Bonjour Main’s display in downtown Greenville. Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed a man and woman walk up to the window Wednesday morning. The man is then recorded walking away with the Santa decoration.
GREENVILLE, SC

