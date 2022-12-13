Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: We live near Glen Arden Elementary in south Buncombe and regularly take walks (with and without my dog) on school grounds. Recently, my son noticed a “no pets allowed” sign on the grounds. I walked over a few days later to check it out. I saw two such signs on the sprawling grounds, and here’s the curious thing: They’re installed in grassy areas about 15-20 feet from the treeline, with signs facing trails through the trees onto the grounds from houses on Covewood Court and Treetop Lane. Who installed these signs, and why are they aimed only at those neighbors? Maybe there are more signs facing other neighborhoods that surround the school. I haven’t walked the entire property.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO