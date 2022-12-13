Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
959theriver.com
Dozens of Santas Invade Downtown Plainfield Saturday for SantaCon 2022
This Saturday, like many other Satuday’s before it, bars and restaurants will be open in downtown Plainfield. Unlike the other Saturdays, dozens of Santa Clause-clad merrymakers will be filling those establishments…and all for a good cause!. For the price of one toy for Toys for Tots, you are...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Woodstock welcomes Wingstop: Takeout, delivery chicken chain enjoys energetic local opening
Woodstock area diners are opening their arms to embrace chicken wings with the opening of Wingstopin the Jewel-Osco shopping center. “Based on the opening, Woodstock was excited,” said Wingstop marketing […]
better.net
Hanukkah Takeover at Glencoe Home Is a Holiday Must-See
Gary Hazan doesn’t get it. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, but where are the lights?. For the past four years, Hazan and his family have provided that answer and then some in the 700 block of Valley Road in Glencoe. “Ironically it’s the festival of lights but we...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
‘Beautiful, magical place’: Even holiday weather cooperated for ‘Today Show’ visit to Woodstock
“Chicago area, we’ve got this,” NBC5 traffic and news reporter Kye Martin said. “Woodstock has the Merriest Main Street – there is no debate whatsoever.” For the second time in […]
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
northaurora.org
Village Welcomes its First Four-Legged Employee: Comfort Dog Pawfficer Indy
Indy is a Comfort Dog trained by SIT Service Dogs , who will be working with Officer Dave Parr to carry out the duties of the Comfort Dog Program. Those duties include but are not limited to interaction during Police investigations to help reduce anxiety and increase communication for all those involved, to provide comfort during times of crisis or traumatic or violent incidents, and to be used to cultivate positive relationships with the community at public events.
better.net
ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 Is On: How One Finalist Is Using His Show to Give Back to His Community
Nothing brightens dreary December days in Chicago quite like the festive twinkling of holiday lights. For Brett Foy, those lights are a labor of love, and one he’s using to give back to his community. His house at 969 Ekman Drive in Batavia is dressed up with lights for the holiday season and set to music, from holiday classics to newly released artist compilations. The Batavia home has approximately 400 props and more than 70,000 total lights. The set-up process starts around mid-August, but the work of connecting the music to dancing lights is year-round.
Fat Rosie’s in Naperville expands with a new location
Fat Rosie’s is a family-friendly Mexican Taqueria, with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
rejournals.com
Midwest Industrial Funds completes over 400,000 square feet of leases in the Fox Valley submarket
Midwest Industrial Funds announced over 400,000 square feet of recent leases at their speculative developments located in Chicago’s Fox Valley submarket. The lease deals highlight the continued strong tenant demand for industrial space throughout the submarket which is located 33 miles from downtown Chicago. Midwest Industrial has been the most active industrial developer in the Fox Valley over the last few years successfully developing and leasing five different spec buildings.
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped
Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WGNtv.com
Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home
FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?
There have been many restaurants throughout the years that I consider fad restaurants. These restaurants gain popularity either via social media or from a celebrity or popular Internet influencer.
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday season
The specialty store will reopen in the future as a regular coffee shop. (CHICAGO) Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve opened in 2021 to fanfare at the time of being one of only four Reserve locations in the world.
oakpark.com
An outrageous Forest Preserves whodunit
I’m normally a fan of the Cook County Forest Preserves. But this holiday season, I’m tempted to send headquarters a stocking of coal. I’ve wandered many trails in Thatcher Woods since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020. Suffering from the angst and depression that COVID brought to us, I found peace being outside in the woods. I was not the only one. In winter of 2020, Thatcher Woods trails slowly filled with parents and children looking for relief from the boredom and anxiety caused by COVID.
World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill
A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
Couple charged with stealing $30,000 from group affiliated with American Legion post
A Joliet couple has been charged with stealing as much as $30,000 from a motorcycle group affiliated with a southwest suburban American Legion post.
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL
Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
onekindesign.com
Take a tour inside this absolutely stunning dream house in Illinois
This gorgeous transitional-style dream house was designed by Studio 1 Architects in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company, located in Wheaton, Illinois. On the exterior facade, the black siding, fascia, and roof with the earthy, warm brick are the perfect mix for this home. The darker, moody vibe of the...
Comments / 0