Dekalb, IL

959theriver.com

Dozens of Santas Invade Downtown Plainfield Saturday for SantaCon 2022

This Saturday, like many other Satuday’s before it, bars and restaurants will be open in downtown Plainfield. Unlike the other Saturdays, dozens of Santa Clause-clad merrymakers will be filling those establishments…and all for a good cause!. For the price of one toy for Toys for Tots, you are...
PLAINFIELD, IL
better.net

Hanukkah Takeover at Glencoe Home Is a Holiday Must-See

Gary Hazan doesn’t get it. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, but where are the lights?. For the past four years, Hazan and his family have provided that answer and then some in the 700 block of Valley Road in Glencoe. “Ironically it’s the festival of lights but we...
GLENCOE, IL
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020

In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
ROCKFORD, IL
northaurora.org

Village Welcomes its First Four-Legged Employee: Comfort Dog Pawfficer Indy

Indy is a Comfort Dog trained by SIT Service Dogs , who will be working with Officer Dave Parr to carry out the duties of the Comfort Dog Program. Those duties include but are not limited to interaction during Police investigations to help reduce anxiety and increase communication for all those involved, to provide comfort during times of crisis or traumatic or violent incidents, and to be used to cultivate positive relationships with the community at public events.
NORTH AURORA, IL
better.net

ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 Is On: How One Finalist Is Using His Show to Give Back to His Community

Nothing brightens dreary December days in Chicago quite like the festive twinkling of holiday lights. For Brett Foy, those lights are a labor of love, and one he’s using to give back to his community. His house at 969 Ekman Drive in Batavia is dressed up with lights for the holiday season and set to music, from holiday classics to newly released artist compilations. The Batavia home has approximately 400 props and more than 70,000 total lights. The set-up process starts around mid-August, but the work of connecting the music to dancing lights is year-round.
BATAVIA, IL
rejournals.com

Midwest Industrial Funds completes over 400,000 square feet of leases in the Fox Valley submarket

Midwest Industrial Funds announced over 400,000 square feet of recent leases at their speculative developments located in Chicago’s Fox Valley submarket. The lease deals highlight the continued strong tenant demand for industrial space throughout the submarket which is located 33 miles from downtown Chicago. Midwest Industrial has been the most active industrial developer in the Fox Valley over the last few years successfully developing and leasing five different spec buildings.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home

FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
FRANKFORT, IL
oakpark.com

An outrageous Forest Preserves whodunit

I’m normally a fan of the Cook County Forest Preserves. But this holiday season, I’m tempted to send headquarters a stocking of coal. I’ve wandered many trails in Thatcher Woods since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020. Suffering from the angst and depression that COVID brought to us, I found peace being outside in the woods. I was not the only one. In winter of 2020, Thatcher Woods trails slowly filled with parents and children looking for relief from the boredom and anxiety caused by COVID.
COOK COUNTY, IL
1520 The Ticket

World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill

A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL

Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
ROCHELLE, IL
onekindesign.com

Take a tour inside this absolutely stunning dream house in Illinois

This gorgeous transitional-style dream house was designed by Studio 1 Architects in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company, located in Wheaton, Illinois. On the exterior facade, the black siding, fascia, and roof with the earthy, warm brick are the perfect mix for this home. The darker, moody vibe of the...
WHEATON, IL

