WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end. Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local musician holds book signing in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Local musician and Godfrey Daniels founder Dave Fry is hosting a book signing Saturday. His new book, "Welcome to Godfrey Daniels," details stories and events from the venue's 47-year-history in Bethlehem. The book is divided by decades, and features highlights of the years in archived photos and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Indoor holiday craft show in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Quakertown Farmers Market is hosting its Indoor Holiday Craft Show. The Event Room will be filled with local crafters with unique handmade items. There will be photos with Santa, and kids are invited to stop by the Q-Court to make a free Santa Star Ornament. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, opens 2nd Allentown location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas has doubled its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, on Monday opened a second location at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tamaqua Area: No change in weapons policy
TAMAQUA — While reviewing their weapons policy at Tuesday’s Tamaqua Area school board meeting, President Larry Wittig made a side comment about whether to reconsider the district’s stance against armed staff. “People in the building carrying weapons or ...?” said Wittig. “No changes,” replied Superintendent Raymond...
WFMZ-TV Online
ARL issues Code Blue for City of Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Due to the anticipated cold temperatures, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. December 17 from 12:00 AM to 10:00 AM. December 18 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 AM. December...
WFMZ-TV Online
Santa will have an afternoon ride through Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is hosting "Santa on a Truck" on Saturday. The man in red will be escorted by firefighters and police officers on a fire truck to four fire stations across the City. Santa will start at Allentown at the Central Fire Station at noon. He will then...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person hit by SEPTA train near North Wales station
A person was hit by a SEPTA train on the Lansdale line. It happened around 6:30 pm. Saturday near the North Wales station. A SEPTA spokesperson said the person was taken to the hospital. There's no word on that person's condition. An investigation is ongoing. It's unclear why the person...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's closes its doors for good
WEST READING, Pa. - It's the end of an era for a long-time Berks County restaurant. Chef Alan's in West Reading is closing its doors for good Saturday. The restaurant has been open for nearly 35 years. Chef Alan Rutter and his brother, Jeff, said they are embarking on other...
WFMZ-TV Online
Philadelphia man shot by police in gunfight at KOP
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is facing serious charges and recovering from wounds after getting in a gunfight with police. Police say Andrew Wiley, 27, fired his gun at an officer at King of Prussia Mall on Sunday. The officer fired back. Upper Merion Police Chief Thomas...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police accuse teacher at Third Street Alliance in Easton of assaulting child
EASTON, Pa. - A teacher at the Third Street Alliance in Easton is being accused of assaulting a 17-month-old child. Kelsey Taylor, 31, of Bethlehem, is being charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, according to court paperwork. An Easton Police Department officer received a Child Welfare...
WFMZ-TV Online
13 displaced after house fire in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. -Thirteen people, including seven children, are out of their homes after a fire in Schuylkill County. The fire broke out in one of the homes along West Norwegian Street in Pottsville just before 11 p.m. Thursday. The buildings there are very tightly packed together, and fire crews hurried...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former daycare worker charged with assault
EASTON, Pa. - A former daycare worker in Easton has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment. It happened at Third Street Alliance for Women and Children. Police say Kelsey Taylor yanked a 17-month-old girl out of her chair by her arm. Then she slammed the girl down twice on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Allentown, according to city police. It happened Friday night at Sixth and Liberty streets. The person was taken to the hospital, police said. Crash investigators are headed to the scene.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former New York City Ballet dancer opens Bethlehem studio, offering Pilates, ballet and self-designed fashions
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new Bethlehem studio is helping people attain their fitness goals and dancing dreams. SteelCore Studio, a Pilates, ballet and movement studio providing individualized private and small group sessions, opened earlier this month at 434 W. Broad St. Owner Marisa Cerveris, a former professional dancer with New...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shoemakersville firefighters holding shrimp dinner fundraiser for families of fallen New Tripoli firefighters
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. - Volunteer firefighters in Shoemakersville are honoring the lives of two fallen firemen. Come Monday night, the fire company will hold a fundraiser in their name. The event means help for their families. The Shoemakersville Volunteer Fire Company is cooking up something special to help the families of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Lower Nazareth debuts 'store of the future' technology
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look. The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday. It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience. Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found guilty of 2021 Reading murder
READING, Pa. - A Berks County jury has found a man guilty for his role in a 2021 deadly shooting in Reading. Alberto Rivera-Vazquez was convicted today of First-Degree Murder and related charges in shooting death of José Rodríguez-Bultron. Investigators said Rivera-Vazquez shot Rodriguez-Bultron on November 7, 2021...
