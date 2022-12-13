ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

Alabama charter school enrollment soars as more schools open

Alabama’s public school enrollment rebounded again this year. And a larger number of students have shifted into a larger number of public charter schools, though total enrollment is still very small -- less than 1% of the state’s 2022-23 public school enrollment of 727,684. New enrollment figures show...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG

New Alabama Medicaid Policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Beginning January 1st, Alabama Medicaid patients will be allowed more visits with their physicians than ever before. Southern Cancer Center was instrumental in the push for this policy change. Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Executive Director Lauren Pettis to discuss how this new policy will benefit patients throughout our state.
ALABAMA STATE
R.A. Heim

Alabama residents to get $400 payments soon

rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

As most of Alabama grows older, these 11 counties are getting younger

Alabama’s population is getting older. And that’s true in nearly every corner of the state. But 11 Alabama counties got younger, and some not by much. And they were not the usual list of fast-growing suburban Alabama counties nor the homes of the state’s universities and clusters of undergraduates. Instead, Alabama saw several rural counties, scattered all over the state, witness a drop in median age.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ordinance would allow medical pot to be grown, dispensed in Priceville

PRICEVILLE - The Town Council recently passed an ordinance allowing medical marijuana to be grown and sold in Priceville, but despite an approaching state deadline, no businesses have announced plans to do so. The council voted unanimously to allow not only medical marijuana dispensaries but also integrated facilities that grow,...
ALABAMA STATE
wbhm.org

Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?

Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
VALLEY, AL
CBS 42

Lawsuit: Alabama inmate ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell

MONTGOMERY (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found […]
BESSEMER, AL
orangeandbluepress.com

Alabama SNAP Eligibility

SNAP Eligibility Test: Gross Income, Net Income and Asset Test. Depending on the state where you belong and on the household members you have be it and elderly (over 60) or a disabled member, your household may be exempted from the Gross income, Net income. and Asset tests. According to a published post by snapscreener, SNAP eligibility requirements in Alabama were expanded beyond the standard federal SNAP eligibility requirements. Net income is difficult to calculate when compared to the Gross income and Asset tests due to its straightforward attributes.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

New Alabama Laws For 2023 That You Should Know

Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Ivey awards utility grants for low-income programs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months, with nearly $5.75 million going toward programs helping those in the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. According to the release from...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama faces cold, wind and maybe snow as Christmas nears

Alabama will have to deal with a host of winter weather this week. There will be bitter cold, icy wind chills, chilly rain and maybe even some snow. It’s the cold that concerns the National Weather Service the most. Arctic air will spill over the state starting late Thursday and will bring some of the coldest temperatures this state has seen in years.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Severe weather risk increases for Alabama on Wednesday

The risk for severe weather in Alabama on Wednesday has increased. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center early Tuesday added -- and now expanded -- a Level 3 out of 5 or “enhanced” severe weather risk for southwest Alabama and expanded a lower-level threat for strong storms farther into the state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
209K+
Followers
65K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy