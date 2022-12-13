Read full article on original website
Alabama charter school enrollment soars as more schools open
Alabama’s public school enrollment rebounded again this year. And a larger number of students have shifted into a larger number of public charter schools, though total enrollment is still very small -- less than 1% of the state’s 2022-23 public school enrollment of 727,684. New enrollment figures show...
WKRG
New Alabama Medicaid Policy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Beginning January 1st, Alabama Medicaid patients will be allowed more visits with their physicians than ever before. Southern Cancer Center was instrumental in the push for this policy change. Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Executive Director Lauren Pettis to discuss how this new policy will benefit patients throughout our state.
Alabama residents to get $400 payments soon
rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
As most of Alabama grows older, these 11 counties are getting younger
Alabama’s population is getting older. And that’s true in nearly every corner of the state. But 11 Alabama counties got younger, and some not by much. And they were not the usual list of fast-growing suburban Alabama counties nor the homes of the state’s universities and clusters of undergraduates. Instead, Alabama saw several rural counties, scattered all over the state, witness a drop in median age.
Ordinance would allow medical pot to be grown, dispensed in Priceville
PRICEVILLE - The Town Council recently passed an ordinance allowing medical marijuana to be grown and sold in Priceville, but despite an approaching state deadline, no businesses have announced plans to do so. The council voted unanimously to allow not only medical marijuana dispensaries but also integrated facilities that grow,...
wbhm.org
Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?
Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
5 people, including 2 from Alabama, sentenced for $12M Georgia theology school fraud
Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of...
Meta data center, Birmingham-Southern, oyster season: Down in Alabama
The folks at Meta have hit the pause button on some of the construction of their big 1.5 billion dollar data center in Huntsville. The future of Birmingham-Southern College could be in peril. The Alabama Marine Resource Division closed some of Mobile Bay to oystering. Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson...
Alabama Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - a 24 Month Extension - In Order to Fly
Alabama residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That is what is needed in order to board a plane in the U.S. at that time.
Extreme cold hitting Alabama: Home heating safety tips; generator safety
Alabama is bracing for a bone-chilling week ahead. Temperatures Friday will likely not climb out of the 30s with lows in the single digits possible in north Alabama by Saturday morning. The extreme cold temperatures means many people will be looking for ways to keep their home warm. But, if...
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
Lawsuit: Alabama inmate ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell
MONTGOMERY (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found […]
orangeandbluepress.com
Alabama SNAP Eligibility
SNAP Eligibility Test: Gross Income, Net Income and Asset Test. Depending on the state where you belong and on the household members you have be it and elderly (over 60) or a disabled member, your household may be exempted from the Gross income, Net income. and Asset tests. According to a published post by snapscreener, SNAP eligibility requirements in Alabama were expanded beyond the standard federal SNAP eligibility requirements. Net income is difficult to calculate when compared to the Gross income and Asset tests due to its straightforward attributes.
New Alabama Laws For 2023 That You Should Know
Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
wtvy.com
Ivey awards utility grants for low-income programs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months, with nearly $5.75 million going toward programs helping those in the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. According to the release from...
Alabama faces cold, wind and maybe snow as Christmas nears
Alabama will have to deal with a host of winter weather this week. There will be bitter cold, icy wind chills, chilly rain and maybe even some snow. It’s the cold that concerns the National Weather Service the most. Arctic air will spill over the state starting late Thursday and will bring some of the coldest temperatures this state has seen in years.
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
School threats across Alabama spark alarm in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa
Authorities have responded to shooting threats at multiple Alabama schools this morning. From Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to north Alabama, law enforcement officers are investigating the threats. No actual shootings have taken place. In Birmingham, police were dispatched to John Carroll High School shortly before 9 a.m. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said...
Severe weather risk increases for Alabama on Wednesday
The risk for severe weather in Alabama on Wednesday has increased. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center early Tuesday added -- and now expanded -- a Level 3 out of 5 or “enhanced” severe weather risk for southwest Alabama and expanded a lower-level threat for strong storms farther into the state.
Alabama severe weather school closings, early dismissals Wednesday, Dec. 14
ACCEL Academy (Mobile) - Middle school dismissing at 12:45 p.m., high school dismissing at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Bullock County schools - Elementary school dismissing at 1 p.m., middle school at 1:15 p.m., high school at 1:30 p.m. Choctaw County schools - PreK dismissing at 11 a.m., all other grades dismissing...
