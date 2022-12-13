This case should have gone to arbitration instead of an all-day court case. A bunch of silly old men pursued charges against old women who were feeding and trapping cats to spay/neuter. There was NO attempt to compromise.If there was actually thousands of dollars in damage why not seek restitution since this appears to be the basis of the court case? If you live in this small town in Alabama, consider yourself blessed with all the crime occurring, this story over feeding cats made national news and not an armed robbery, carjacking, home invasion, or murder.Instead of helping the old women find an appropriate outlet to nurture, care for, and depopulate the feral cat population, old men used the law to control what they'd never been able to control, old women or cats.
That judge should have been arrested for not allowing the women to take care of the cat's. He and the arresting officers comitted animal abuse. They should be more worried about actual crimes. If they are a problem, then they should have donated "all that money" to the Humane Society to catch them, instead they want to arrest old women for trying to fix the problem. They should be embarrassed. They are a sad excuse for humans. 💔😡
Ithe lady's were only helping where government turns an eye on homeless pets. shame on u. got nothing better to waste tax payers money on
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
