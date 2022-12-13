ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumpka, AL

Diane Deatherage
4d ago

This case should have gone to arbitration instead of an all-day court case. A bunch of silly old men pursued charges against old women who were feeding and trapping cats to spay/neuter. There was NO attempt to compromise.If there was actually thousands of dollars in damage why not seek restitution since this appears to be the basis of the court case? If you live in this small town in Alabama, consider yourself blessed with all the crime occurring, this story over feeding cats made national news and not an armed robbery, carjacking, home invasion, or murder.Instead of helping the old women find an appropriate outlet to nurture, care for, and depopulate the feral cat population, old men used the law to control what they'd never been able to control, old women or cats.

13
3d ago

That judge should have been arrested for not allowing the women to take care of the cat's. He and the arresting officers comitted animal abuse. They should be more worried about actual crimes. If they are a problem, then they should have donated "all that money" to the Humane Society to catch them, instead they want to arrest old women for trying to fix the problem. They should be embarrassed. They are a sad excuse for humans. 💔😡

8
Jill Cooke
1d ago

Ithe lady's were only helping where government turns an eye on homeless pets. shame on u. got nothing better to waste tax payers money on

5
 

WSFA

Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
WETUMPKA, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Cat food cartel busted in Bama

This is an opinion column, and dribbles into satire. But it is based in fact. On a lovely plot of county-owned land in the adorable village of Wetumpka, an aging lady was spotted one morning, sometime after 8, skulking about a grassy knoll, as only a streetwise criminal might do.
WETUMPKA, AL
