Alabama OL finds new school with former Nick Saban assistant
Javion Cohen is taking his talents to Coral Gables, Florida. The former Alabama offensive lineman announced his transfer to Miami on Sunday morning after a weekend visit. “305 let’s handle business,” Cohen tweeted. Cohen, a former Central-Phenix four-star recruit committed to Auburn, started 25 games over the last...
Auburn flips 2 SEC commits in the same day, adds 3-star DL
Auburn’s tidal wave of commitments continued on Sunday, adding three more players and two that were previously tied to Southeastern Conference programs. The latest was Stephen Johnson, a defensive lineman formerly committed to Arkansas. The addition of Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 320-pounder from Fayetteville, Georgia, brings five flips to Plains...
Auburn brings in 1st transfer of 2023, adds Rivaldo Fairweather
A busy Sunday for Auburn football recruiting continued with its first incoming transfer of 2023. Rivaldo Fairweather, previously at FIU, revealed he was joining the Tigers on Twitter. Fairweather, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder, totaled 28 catches, three touchdowns and 426 receiving yards this past season. In three years with the Golden...
Cadillac Williams ‘here to serve’ after leading Auburn Tigers
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
247Sports
Auburn defensive lineman commitment sees golden opportunity
Opportunity is awaiting for Wilky Denaud and the Auburn defensive line commitment said on Sunday after his second official visit to the Plains he is eager to get started. An early graduate from John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Fla., the four-star prospect will be back in Auburn next month to begin his days as a college athlete.
Auburn flips Munford safety Sylvester Smith, keeps 4-star home
Auburn football’s new head coach Hugh Freeze added another recruit on Sunday, this time from a fellow Southeastern Conference program. Sylvester Smith, a safety from Munford, flipped his commitment from Tennessee to the Plains a day after a visit. Smith is a four-star on the 247Sports Composite and No. 17 safety in the 2023 class.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sylvester Smith, 4-star 2023 DB out of Alabama, flips commitment from Tennessee to new SEC program
Sylvester Smith announced on Saturday that he would be decommitting from Tennessee. On Sunday morning, Smith took to Twitter to announce that he will now be committing to Auburn. The Munford, Alabama, native captioned the tweet “I’m home.” The tweet features an edit of Smith wearing a crown and holding an Auburn helmet.
Alabama commits, players making pitch to flip 5-star OL Kadyn Proctor
Five-star offensive tackle and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor is taking one last look at Alabama this weekend, just days ahead of the Early Signing Period. Bama is working to close on the nation's top-ranked tackle, per 247Sports, and several UA 2023 commits and players are chipping in on the efforts via social media and in person.
Alabama and Auburn create Iron Bowl battle for pair of local 5-stars
James Smith and Qua Russaw have undergone a nationwide recruitment, but in the final days before the early signing period, it seems they’re staying home. The question now centers on which side of the Iron Bowl has the edge. Hugh Freeze one day, Nick Saban the next. Both five-stars...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Safety De-Commits From Tennessee
Four-star Alabama safety Sylvester Smith de-committed from Tennessee on his Instagram Saturday night. Smith committed to Tennessee in April and was the fifth highest ranked recruit in the Vols’ class. Smith ranks as the No. 222 player and No. 17 safety in the country according to the 247sports composite...
Scarbinsky: Does Saban’s stance on opt-outs make him a hypocrite?
This is an opinion column. That was more like it, more like him, the Nick Saban we used to know, using a press conference at the start of bowl practice as a bully pulpit. Two weeks after his less-than-persuasive lobbying aimed at the playoff selection committee came up short, Saban put down the mallet and picked up a scalpel on the debate topic of our time.
Christian Barmore, Landon Collins eligible to play again
Two Alabama alumni who haven’t been on the field for a while will be eligible to play in NFL games on Sunday. On Saturday, the New England Patriots restored defensive tackle Christian Barmore to their active roster and the New York Giants elevated Landon Collins from their practice squad.
wvtm13.com
An act of kindness: How the late Mike Leach comforted three generations of Alabama season ticket holders
He’s been gone a few days now. Chances are that Mike Leach has settled into his new home, chatting with a good friend. A good friend who he met only 18 months ago. A good friend who is the biggest Alabama football fan in heaven. It was May 2021,...
Auburn NFL roundup: C.J. Uzomah back in the end zone
Tight end C.J. Uzomah had 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns as he helped the Cincinnati Bengals reach the Super Bowl last season, then he left in free agency for a three-year, $24 million contract with the New York Jets in March. In New York, Uzomah got all...
Some Alabama schools automatically enroll students in military JROTC
Some Alabama schools are enrolling full grades of students into military-sponsored leadership classes. AL.com identified 13 schools in Alabama that enrolled more than 75% of students in some grade levels in Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps classes. The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is a program funded by the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back
On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Elmore County, AL
Elmore County is a great place to visit if you're looking for a mix of urban and rural attractions. The county seat is Wetumpka, home to the beautiful natural landscapes and the Historic Wetumpka Crater. If you're interested in history, you can also check out the Elmore County Heritage Museum.
Auburn blocks TikTok on university phones, dorm WiFi as state ban takes effect
Auburn University has begun to block TikTok on university WiFi and has warned employees not to install the app on school-issued phones and devices. On Wednesday, Seth Humphrey, an IT manager of service delivery at Auburn University, sent a notice that TikTok users would not be able to access the app on university WiFi or on-campus housing.
wvtm13.com
Mother who lost two sons donates hand built cross to the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch
They belong to a club that no one wants to get near. On Friday, they met for the first time. Tommy and Candice Gulley welcomed Pam Morrow to Alabama. The Hunky Cross was erected next to the pond. Pam Morrow lost two sons in the span of two years —...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: My afternoon with the late DJ, dancer, ‘Ellen’ fave
In summer 2013, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Huntsville. The “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer/choreographer and Montgomery native was returning to Alabama to promote National Dance Day on behalf of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by actress Katie Holmes, “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe and others.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
209K+
Followers
65K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.
