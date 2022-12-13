ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

AL.com

Alabama OL finds new school with former Nick Saban assistant

Javion Cohen is taking his talents to Coral Gables, Florida. The former Alabama offensive lineman announced his transfer to Miami on Sunday morning after a weekend visit. “305 let’s handle business,” Cohen tweeted. Cohen, a former Central-Phenix four-star recruit committed to Auburn, started 25 games over the last...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Auburn flips 2 SEC commits in the same day, adds 3-star DL

Auburn’s tidal wave of commitments continued on Sunday, adding three more players and two that were previously tied to Southeastern Conference programs. The latest was Stephen Johnson, a defensive lineman formerly committed to Arkansas. The addition of Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 320-pounder from Fayetteville, Georgia, brings five flips to Plains...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn brings in 1st transfer of 2023, adds Rivaldo Fairweather

A busy Sunday for Auburn football recruiting continued with its first incoming transfer of 2023. Rivaldo Fairweather, previously at FIU, revealed he was joining the Tigers on Twitter. Fairweather, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder, totaled 28 catches, three touchdowns and 426 receiving yards this past season. In three years with the Golden...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Cadillac Williams ‘here to serve’ after leading Auburn Tigers

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn defensive lineman commitment sees golden opportunity

Opportunity is awaiting for Wilky Denaud and the Auburn defensive line commitment said on Sunday after his second official visit to the Plains he is eager to get started. An early graduate from John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Fla., the four-star prospect will be back in Auburn next month to begin his days as a college athlete.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn flips Munford safety Sylvester Smith, keeps 4-star home

Auburn football’s new head coach Hugh Freeze added another recruit on Sunday, this time from a fellow Southeastern Conference program. Sylvester Smith, a safety from Munford, flipped his commitment from Tennessee to the Plains a day after a visit. Smith is a four-star on the 247Sports Composite and No. 17 safety in the 2023 class.
AUBURN, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Safety De-Commits From Tennessee

Four-star Alabama safety Sylvester Smith de-committed from Tennessee on his Instagram Saturday night. Smith committed to Tennessee in April and was the fifth highest ranked recruit in the Vols’ class. Smith ranks as the No. 222 player and No. 17 safety in the country according to the 247sports composite...
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Scarbinsky: Does Saban’s stance on opt-outs make him a hypocrite?

This is an opinion column. That was more like it, more like him, the Nick Saban we used to know, using a press conference at the start of bowl practice as a bully pulpit. Two weeks after his less-than-persuasive lobbying aimed at the playoff selection committee came up short, Saban put down the mallet and picked up a scalpel on the debate topic of our time.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Christian Barmore, Landon Collins eligible to play again

Two Alabama alumni who haven’t been on the field for a while will be eligible to play in NFL games on Sunday. On Saturday, the New England Patriots restored defensive tackle Christian Barmore to their active roster and the New York Giants elevated Landon Collins from their practice squad.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Auburn NFL roundup: C.J. Uzomah back in the end zone

Tight end C.J. Uzomah had 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns as he helped the Cincinnati Bengals reach the Super Bowl last season, then he left in free agency for a three-year, $24 million contract with the New York Jets in March. In New York, Uzomah got all...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Some Alabama schools automatically enroll students in military JROTC

Some Alabama schools are enrolling full grades of students into military-sponsored leadership classes. AL.com identified 13 schools in Alabama that enrolled more than 75% of students in some grade levels in Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps classes. The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is a program funded by the...
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back

On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.
AUBURN, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Elmore County, AL

Elmore County is a great place to visit if you're looking for a mix of urban and rural attractions. The county seat is Wetumpka, home to the beautiful natural landscapes and the Historic Wetumpka Crater. If you're interested in history, you can also check out the Elmore County Heritage Museum.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: My afternoon with the late DJ, dancer, ‘Ellen’ fave

In summer 2013, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Huntsville. The “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer/choreographer and Montgomery native was returning to Alabama to promote National Dance Day on behalf of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by actress Katie Holmes, “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe and others.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

