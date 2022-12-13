Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Related
Auburn brings in 1st transfer of 2023, adds Rivaldo Fairweather
A busy Sunday for Auburn football recruiting continued with its first incoming transfer of 2023. Rivaldo Fairweather, previously at FIU, revealed he was joining the Tigers on Twitter. Fairweather, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder, totaled 28 catches, three touchdowns and 426 receiving yards this past season. In three years with the Golden...
Cadillac Williams ‘here to serve’ after leading Auburn Tigers
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Auburn flips Munford safety Sylvester Smith, keeps 4-star home
Auburn football’s new head coach Hugh Freeze added another recruit on Sunday, this time from a fellow Southeastern Conference program. Sylvester Smith, a safety from Munford, flipped his commitment from Tennessee to the Plains a day after a visit. Smith is a four-star on the 247Sports Composite and No. 17 safety in the 2023 class.
Alabama OL finds new school with former Nick Saban assistant
Javion Cohen is taking his talents to Coral Gables, Florida. The former Alabama offensive lineman announced his transfer to Miami on Sunday morning after a weekend visit. “305 let’s handle business,” Cohen tweeted. Cohen, a former Central-Phenix four-star recruit committed to Auburn, started 25 games over the last...
Auburn flips 2 SEC commits in the same day, adds 3-star DL
Auburn’s tidal wave of commitments continued on Sunday, adding three more players and two that were previously tied to Southeastern Conference programs. The latest was Stephen Johnson, a defensive lineman formerly committed to Arkansas. The addition of Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 320-pounder from Fayetteville, Georgia, brings five flips to Plains...
Auburn NFL roundup: C.J. Uzomah back in the end zone
Tight end C.J. Uzomah had 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns as he helped the Cincinnati Bengals reach the Super Bowl last season, then he left in free agency for a three-year, $24 million contract with the New York Jets in March. In New York, Uzomah got all...
Christian Barmore, Landon Collins eligible to play again
Two Alabama alumni who haven’t been on the field for a while will be eligible to play in NFL games on Sunday. On Saturday, the New England Patriots restored defensive tackle Christian Barmore to their active roster and the New York Giants elevated Landon Collins from their practice squad.
Scarbinsky: Does Saban’s stance on opt-outs make him a hypocrite?
This is an opinion column. That was more like it, more like him, the Nick Saban we used to know, using a press conference at the start of bowl practice as a bully pulpit. Two weeks after his less-than-persuasive lobbying aimed at the playoff selection committee came up short, Saban put down the mallet and picked up a scalpel on the debate topic of our time.
5 people, including 2 from Alabama, sentenced for $12M Georgia theology school fraud
Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of...
Auburn blocks TikTok on university phones, dorm WiFi as state ban takes effect
Auburn University has begun to block TikTok on university WiFi and has warned employees not to install the app on school-issued phones and devices. On Wednesday, Seth Humphrey, an IT manager of service delivery at Auburn University, sent a notice that TikTok users would not be able to access the app on university WiFi or on-campus housing.
Early-morning Talladega County crash kills 1
Alabama State Troopers say a 34-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning near Sylacauga. Troopers said NaDaniel J. Henderson of Eastaboga was critically injured after the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Police said Henderson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.
Judge blocks release of video of deadly police dog attack in Alabama, says ‘cannot be unseen’
A federal judge in Montgomery denied a request to release body camera video of a police dog biting and killing a man, citing the upcoming civil trial and the “graphic nature and emotional impact” of the footage. In an opinion issued last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerusha Adams...
51-year-old man shot to death by Opelika police
A man was shot to death Saturday by an Opelika police officer. Police responded at 10:32 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of 19th Place in Opelika. When they arrived, they encountered a 51-year-old with a knife, according to authorities. “An incident occurred which led to one of...
1 killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer
Alabama State Troopers say a Lineville man has died after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Saturday in Clay County. Troopers identified the deceased as James L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville. They said the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. Saturday, when the 2003 Lincoln Town Car Simpkins was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a man from Centre.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
209K+
Followers
65K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0