Over 23,000 student-loan borrowers might soon receive a check in the mail after 5 debt relief companies were accused of charging them unnecessary fees
The CFPB accused five companies that provide student-debt relief services of unlawfully collecting fees. Impacted borrowers will soon be compensated.
Service members kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing Covid vaccine could be allowed to rejoin, officials say
Service members who were kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing the Covid vaccines could be allowed back in uniform if the vaccination mandate is lifted, according to two U.S. military and two senior defense officials. On Tuesday, the House and the Senate released language to be included in...
A Democratic congresswoman just joined the long list of lawmakers who've violated a federal conflict-of-interest law
Fernandez, of New Mexico, was nearly two years late to disclose her sale of stock in an investment company.
Motley Fool
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Larry Kudlow: Bankman-Fried's company was a 'family criminal enterprise'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow breaks down the arrest and charges against founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried and inflation on 'Kudlow.'
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest denies Americans who lost life savings the chance to get answers about FTX's implosion, House committee chair says
Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced former CEO of FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday. That means he won't be able to testify to a House Financial Services Committee, its chair Maxine Waters said. "The American public deserves to hear directly from Mr. Bankman-Fried about the actions that've harmed over one...
Binance reportedly processed over $10 billion in illegal payments this year and a DOJ investigation is looking into top executives including CEO Changpeng Zhao
The US Justice Department has been investigating crypto exchange Binance over money laundering violations, Reuters reported Monday. The report says that Binance processed over $10 billion worth of illegal payments in 2022. A Binance spokesperson told Insider that it would be "inappropriate for us to comment" on matters related to...
Tax breaks up to $10,000 for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Biden
Millions of Americans can also look forward to saving up to $220 a year, based on energy-efficiency-related incentives. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
Stimulus update: Direct child tax credit payment worth up to $3,600 could be sent out under new proposal
A child tax credit payment could see an increase if Congress takes action to enact its expanded form.
msn.com
Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda
President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return.
A retirement check from the armed services is not a muzzle
As a retired general officer who, from time to time, has publicly expressed my opinions about political issues and candidates, I read with great interest Dov S. Zakheim’s recent op-ed opposing political activities by retired flag and general officers. His thesis is that because political polls have shown that many Americans have lost confidence in…
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'profoundly concerned' for public safety after Biden pulls air marshals from flights
House Republicans have asked the Department of Homeland Security to explain how it will protect thousands of domestic flights this holiday travel season after pulling nearly all air marshals down to the southern border . Seven GOP lawmakers sent Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a letter on Monday requesting that...
Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship
WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
FTX CEO's bewilderment that company used QuickBooks for its accounting echoes a scene in 'Breaking Bad'
During a congressional hearing, FTX CEO John J. Ray III said FTX used accounting tool QuickBooks, an unusual move for a multibillion-dollar company.
CNBC
House passes massive $858 billion defense bill that would scrap military Covid vaccine mandate, teeing up Senate vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has passed a massive bill to fund the Defense Department for fiscal year 2023, teeing up a final vote in the Senate in the coming days that would send the $858 billion behemoth to President Joe Biden's desk, where he is expected to sign it.
Another Bank Runs Afoul of U.S. Laws, Reaches Settlement
As any bank relies on the trust it builds between both customers and the public, and even a whiff of a scandal can do serious reputational and financial damage. Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Free Report is still recovering from a string of scandals over everything from creating millions of accounts without customers' approval to accusations of offering higher rates and mortgage fees to Black and Hispanic candidates.
