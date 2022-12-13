ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest denies Americans who lost life savings the chance to get answers about FTX's implosion, House committee chair says

Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced former CEO of FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday. That means he won't be able to testify to a House Financial Services Committee, its chair Maxine Waters said. "The American public deserves to hear directly from Mr. Bankman-Fried about the actions that've harmed over one...
Markets Insider

Binance reportedly processed over $10 billion in illegal payments this year and a DOJ investigation is looking into top executives including CEO Changpeng Zhao

The US Justice Department has been investigating crypto exchange Binance over money laundering violations, Reuters reported Monday. The report says that Binance processed over $10 billion worth of illegal payments in 2022. A Binance spokesperson told Insider that it would be "inappropriate for us to comment" on matters related to...
msn.com

Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda

President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return.
The Hill

A retirement check from the armed services is not a muzzle

As a retired general officer who, from time to time, has publicly expressed my opinions about political issues and candidates, I read with great interest Dov S. Zakheim’s recent op-ed opposing political activities by retired flag and general officers. His thesis is that because political polls have shown that many Americans have lost confidence in…
New York Post

Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
TheStreet

Another Bank Runs Afoul of U.S. Laws, Reaches Settlement

As any bank relies on the trust it builds between both customers and the public, and even a whiff of a scandal can do serious reputational and financial damage. Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Free Report is still recovering from a string of scandals over everything from creating millions of accounts without customers' approval to accusations of offering higher rates and mortgage fees to Black and Hispanic candidates.

