Missing Endangered Person – Ronnie Jones – From the 19th District
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a missing 64-year-old man. Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Endangered Person Ronnie Jones. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2002, his niece last saw Mr. Jones at his residence on the 1400 block of Ithan Street. Mr. Jones is approximately 64 years old. He is 6’2″ tall, 180 lbs., of medium build, with brown eyes and short grey hair. The last time he was seen, he was wearing a green and gray Green Bay Packers sweater, jogger pants, and gray sneakers. In addition The post Missing Endangered Person – Ronnie Jones – From the 19th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police concerned over missing endangered elderly man
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 71-year-old man has gone missing on Fillmore Street in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding missing endangered person Carlos Mareta Matos. Carlos was last seen on December 12, 2022, at 11:00 am, at his residence on the 12xx block of Fillmore Street. Carlos is 71 years old, 5’6″, 155 pounds, has gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket, light blue sweatpants, and white shoes. It is not known what area he is in, he walks with a limp, speaks only Spanish, The post Police concerned over missing endangered elderly man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police search home for buried body in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Investigators found human remains in the basement of a home in Northeast Philadelphia after receiving a tip a woman may be buried there. Police have been in the 5200 block of Burton Street for days.Investigators have been on the location since Tuesday. On Friday, the captain of the homicide division was on the scene as well."It's just disgusting. It scares me. It's like I knew these people," Gloria, a neighbor, said.Crime scene investigators are back in the Wissinoming section of the city.Homicide detectives have been at the home for days after police received a tip that a...
fox29.com
Man, 62, shot in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 62-year-old man was shot in the head in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia. According to authorities, 39th District officers were called to 3000 West Lehigh Avenue Friday afternoon, around 2:15, on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 62-year-old victim...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect steals more than $400 from Port Richmond CBD store
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole money from a CBD store. According to police, the robbery occurred on November 10 at 7:04 p.m. at Philly Streetz CBD located on the 2300 block of Aramingo Avenue. Authorities...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
Thief Installed Card-Scanning Device On Philly ATM, Cops Say
Police in Philadelphia are searching for a thief who they say installed secret surveillance devices on a Roxborough ATM. The suspect walked into the 7-Eleven at 5632 Ridge Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 and immediately approached the ATM, detectives said. An employee witness told police she saw him "acting suspiciously" near the machine.
Man shot in head, killed in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 46-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Thursday afternoon evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street around 2:15 p.m.Police say he was shot in the head once. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m.No arrests have been made and no information was released on whether or not weapons were recovered at this point.
fox29.com
NE Philadelphia community leader, shot during carjacking, hosting toy drive
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season is a special time for Raheem Bell, as he’s always trying to give back, hosting toy drives and reaching out to the kids in his community that need to feel loved the most. "Families are being affected by the pandemic and just some...
Philly woman arrested for Delaware carjacking, stabbing; suspect had 1-year-old with her: Police
A woman arrested for carjacking and stabbing a victim in Delaware brought a 1-year-old child with her during the crime, according to Delaware State Police.
ATM machine stolen at gunpoint from Philadelphia store
According to police, the crime happened at about 7:30 p.m. at a store on the 2700 block of Master Street.
fox29.com
Source: Probe of Frankford home related to tip about human remains
Authorities say they are conducting an investigation at a home in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. A source tells FOX 29 the investigation is related to a tip about human remains.
Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigns
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Thursday, Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigned, the department announced. Until a successor has been found, Norristown Police Lt. Michael Bishop will serve as Acting Police Chief.Wood was sworn in as chief almost a year ago to this day. He had worked for the Philadelphia Police Department before switching to Norristown police."While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality," Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones said.The police department in Norristown employs 70 police officers and 30 civilian staff.
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
Human remains found in basement of home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia
The home has been the focus of a police investigation this week.
fox29.com
Police: Woman, 63, shot inside West Philadelphia bar
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 63-year-old woman injured, according to authorities. Officials say the shooting occurred on Thursday morning just after 1:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue. Police say a woman with a gun shot inside the bar, striking the victim in...
fox29.com
Police: Upper Darby man, 46, shot and killed in broad daylight in Kensington
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man in Kensington. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street at 2:17 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found 46-year-old Curtis Russell of Upper Darby shot in the head. MORE HEADLINES:. Police rushed him to...
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
