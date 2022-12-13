Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wideout in Jaylen LIoydThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
doniphanherald.com
City of Omaha and MUD debated streetcar costs for months before public showdown
Omaha’s streetcar project reached a major milestone last week when the City Council approved $440 million in bonds to pay for its construction. But that approval came despite an ongoing debate between the city of Omaha and Metropolitan Utilities District over who is on the hook for $20.5 million needed to relocate and reinforce utility lines along the route of Omaha’s planned streetcar.
doniphanherald.com
'Big, complicated building': Steward of Nebraska's cherished Capitol talks about ongoing project
Nebraska's Capitol, a treasure chest of art and stone bound to the state's history and pride, has a friend. Bob Ripley looks after the great building, whose construction began a century ago, and he is now guiding what ultimately will be a $131 million project to totally renovate its heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system through a COVID-delayed path to completion.
doniphanherald.com
Unlicensed Nebraska midwife acquitted but can't practice anymore; another is charged
OMAHA — A judge found a central Nebraska woman not guilty of child neglect resulting in death after a baby died during a botched home birth in Omaha in June 2019. Douglas County District Judge Timothy Burns on Friday acquitted Angela “Angee” Hock, an unlicensed midwife from Riverdale, Nebraska, of the charge after prosecutors alleged she neglected the needs of Vera Noe, the second child of Emily and Crayton Noe. Vera Noe died during complications of a breech birth — where a baby doesn’t come out head first.
doniphanherald.com
Don Walton: Conservative Republican dominance in Nebraska points to many factors
Some interesting post-mortem metrics from Nebraska's November general election compiled by Steve Smith at Civic Nebraska:. * 55% turnout by registered voters. * 40% voted before Election Day, overwhelmingly by mail. * 69% turnout in the 11 rural counties that conduct elections only by mail. * 51% early voting in...
doniphanherald.com
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buries parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried buildings...
doniphanherald.com
Unemployment climbs in Lincoln and Nebraska
Unemployment rates continue to climb both locally and statewide in November. According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska's unemployment rate was 2.5% last month, up from 2.4% in both October and November 2021. The rate ranks as the fifth-lowest in the country. The rising unemployment...
doniphanherald.com
New truck stop planned for Crete
Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
doniphanherald.com
The cost of low pay: The $12,000 salary is warping the Nebraska Legislature
Third-party ads that targeted state Sen. Tony Vargas during his recent run for U.S. Congress featured incredulous voices, baffled over a seemingly selfish move: He wanted to “double his own salary” with taxpayer money. What the ads didn’t say: Nebraska’s 49 state senators have been paid $12,000 a...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska State Fair names new executive director
GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Fair Board has removed the interim tag and named Jaime Parr as the fair’s new executive director. The board approved Parr’s appointment at its meeting Friday after naming her interim executive director in October. Parr, who had been serving as deputy executive director, took over from former director Bill Ogg.
doniphanherald.com
Man linked to Omaha woman's disappearance ordered held on $10M bail
OMAHA — Cari Allen had broken up with Aldrick Scott about two weeks before she was reported missing last month. But Scott, who lived in Topeka, Kansas, kept texting her and showing up unannounced, a prosecutor said Friday. He went to the southwest Omaha bar she was at Nov....
doniphanherald.com
Douglas County records first pediatric flu death
OMAHA — The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed the jurisdiction's first pediatric influenza death of the season. A pediatric death involves a person younger than 18 years old. No additional information was available about the child, health officials said. “This is a tragic loss of life, and...
doniphanherald.com
Remembering Christmas: Omaha woman brings holiday shopping to memory care patients
The memory care resident rolled up in his wheelchair. He’d spotted a book he thought would be perfect for his grandson at the Christmas popup store at his nursing home. But he didn’t have any money to pay for it. Aren’t you lucky, organizer Sandie Yeaman told him....
doniphanherald.com
Boyfriend accused of setting girlfriend's Omaha apartment on fire
OMAHA — A 30-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he set his girlfriend's northwest Omaha apartment on fire. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a call of an apartment fire near 105th and Fort streets at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers said the fire had been started by the resident's boyfriend.
Comments / 0