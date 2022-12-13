ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

WAND TV

Police arrest a Decatur man involved in fatal hit-and-run

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police arrested a 61-year-old man of Decatur for leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash. According to police, Carry P. Floyd, was arrested on Thursday for leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, after his involvement in a fatal hit-and run-crash on US Route 36 at Salem School Road.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Woman injured in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 36-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning. Jacksonville Police say they received a call of a possible disturbance in the 600 block of N. West around 12:43 am Saturday morning. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Body found in creek near Hillsboro High School

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — A body was found in a creek near Hillsboro High School, causing the school to cancel all activities Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Joshua Ernst, 33, of Hillsboro. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Hillsboro Police are collecting surveillance footage as part...
HILLSBORO, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

