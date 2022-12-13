LOGAN – After several weeks of discussion and public comment, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) has officially adopted regions and classifications for high schools throughout the state of Utah. Of particular note, Region 11 will remain the same through the 2023-25 academic-athletic seasons with Sky View, Green Canyon, Logan, Ridgeline, Bear River and Mountain Crest staying in the 4A classification.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO