Las Vegas, NV

Ms.Uninfluential
5d ago

Love this!!!! Vegas loves you too, come back soon! 🤗Just don’t move here, that hospitality has a radius 😝

Roger Marsh

Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Spacious Home on An Elevated Lot with Breathtaking Views of City and Strip in Las Vegas Selling for $4 Million

11296 Villa Bellagio Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a stunning modern home situated on an elevated lot within the highly sought after Bluffs at Tuscan Cliffs Southern Highlands guard gated community with breathtaking city, mountain and strip views. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, please contact Brian Solomon (Phone: 702-400-7219) at Investors Realty Group for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Neighborhoods Around Vegas With The Best Christmas Lights

It’s no secret that Las Vegas has some of the best Christmas light displays in the country. This is the time of year our Las Vegas Motor Speedway turns into the Glittering Lights. The time of year the Bellagio Hotel goes all out with twinklers. The time of year for Opportunity Village and Ethel M’s Cactus Garden to transform into magical wonderlands.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Aspen Journalism

Upper basin moves closer to water conservation program

LAS VEGAS — Upper Colorado River basin officials seemed to inch closer to implementing a demand management program, the heart of which involves paying agricultural water users to use less, at the Colorado River Water Users Association conference this week. At the annual gathering of water managers and experts...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip

If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The Most Popular Cheap Beer In Nevada

Let’s face it: When people think of “alcohol,” they think “party.” When people think “party,” they think of Las Vegas. Our city has a reputation of enjoying a few drinks or two. From extravagant bottle services to Fremont Street‘s insane liquor pours, our city embraces mixology to its fullest.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
