Ms.Uninfluential
5d ago
Love this!!!! Vegas loves you too, come back soon! 🤗Just don’t move here, that hospitality has a radius 😝
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Have you been a Las Vegas local since 2008? If so, you might remember the snow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you live in Las Vegas in 2008?. If you did, you might remember seeing some snow. On this day 14 years ago, Las Vegas and the surrounding desert became a winter wonderland thanks to a big snowstorm that swept across Southern Nevada. The official...
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
8newsnow.com
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Spacious Home on An Elevated Lot with Breathtaking Views of City and Strip in Las Vegas Selling for $4 Million
11296 Villa Bellagio Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a stunning modern home situated on an elevated lot within the highly sought after Bluffs at Tuscan Cliffs Southern Highlands guard gated community with breathtaking city, mountain and strip views. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, please contact Brian Solomon (Phone: 702-400-7219) at Investors Realty Group for full support and perfect service.
963kklz.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
963kklz.com
Neighborhoods Around Vegas With The Best Christmas Lights
It’s no secret that Las Vegas has some of the best Christmas light displays in the country. This is the time of year our Las Vegas Motor Speedway turns into the Glittering Lights. The time of year the Bellagio Hotel goes all out with twinklers. The time of year for Opportunity Village and Ethel M’s Cactus Garden to transform into magical wonderlands.
Front Row Access: “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this week’s Front Row Access, Jillian Lopez gives us a look into the highly anticipated “Avatar” sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water”.The movie is now playing in theaters.
Mesquite Local News
1923 PROHIBITION BAR AT MANDALAY BAY ANNOUNCES “NOLA NIGHTS” FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS IN JANUARY
WHAT: 1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay brings bayou vibes to the Las Vegas Strip with its New Orleans (NOLA) Nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights in January. Each “NOLA Night” features a live musical performance by Troy Romzek as well as Vegas’ sexiest burlesque dancers.
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teenager 2 years after disappearance
Paulsen told 8 News Now that Audrey Paulsen vanished from Las Vegas in November 2020, when she was just 16 years old.
8newsnow.com
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
news3lv.com
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
Upper basin moves closer to water conservation program
LAS VEGAS — Upper Colorado River basin officials seemed to inch closer to implementing a demand management program, the heart of which involves paying agricultural water users to use less, at the Colorado River Water Users Association conference this week. At the annual gathering of water managers and experts...
8 great dog parks in the Las Vegas valley for Fido to frolic
When it feels monotonous walking the four-legged family member around the neighborhood, just remember the Las Vegas valley is loaded with parks with separate areas for dogs.
8newsnow.com
Man, 69, in wheelchair struck and killed at south Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 69-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed at a south valley intersection Friday night, Metro said. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue. According to police, the man, riding his...
963kklz.com
The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip
If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
963kklz.com
The Most Popular Cheap Beer In Nevada
Let’s face it: When people think of “alcohol,” they think “party.” When people think “party,” they think of Las Vegas. Our city has a reputation of enjoying a few drinks or two. From extravagant bottle services to Fremont Street‘s insane liquor pours, our city embraces mixology to its fullest.
Las Vegas Strip Welcomes an Unlikely Major New Attraction
Las Vegas wants you to leave the kids at home. After a failed effort in the 1990s to open up Sin City to all ages by adding theme-park-style attractions at a number of resort casinos, the city made a hard pivot away from that in 2003. That's when the Las...
8newsnow.com
Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
