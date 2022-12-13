Read full article on original website
Brian Russell
5d ago
Investing in a new jail makes a lot more sense than investing in sure to fail grocery stores run by amateurs in the West End.
Reply
3
Richard Banks
5d ago
same size jail as Fayette county Kentucky, in a city much much larger. yet they don't have these issues. let a few more out on house arrest to commit further crimes
Reply
2
Dave Peterson
5d ago
My instinct is to automatically be against anything the ACLU is for. But I’m open-minded on this one.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Wave 3
Dawn Coleman Court
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
'Still no mail': Some Louisvillians say they haven't received their mail in weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's happening across Louisville; people have complained they haven't seen their postal worker consistently, or at times, not enough. Chad Ballard said it's been over two weeks since he last got his mail in Jeffersontown. So he went to the post office and was told it was en route.
wdrb.com
Louisville man charged with assaulting juvenile near a bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with assaulting a boy Wednesday afternoon near a west Louisville school bus stop. Sherman E. Price, 41, was arrested Thursday in connection with the assault that happened at 44th and Main streets. Along with assault, Price is charged with fourth-degree child abuse and second-degree strangulation.
spectrumnews1.com
Humane Society builds new shelter to honor board member
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Franklin County Humane Society is continuing building efforts on a new shelter in honor of one of its former board members. The Franklin County Humane Society began construction of its new shelter in February 2022. A former secretary and leader at Frankfort’s Humane Society, Becky...
wdrb.com
2 men shot and killed Sunday morning in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood. In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. The officers found two...
Louisville police division tallies large numbers of seizures: 300,000 pills, over $1.8M
"Today across the board we're up in some categories 200%, on average we are up 100%," said Maj. Aaron Crowell, Louisville Metro Police Department Criminal Interdiction Division.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Woman fatally shot in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of W. Lee Street at about 8 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a...
WHAS 11
Louisville doctors warn of several illnesses in Jefferson County
Currently, over 7,000 flu cases have been reported, and RSV outbreaks have been reported at several schools. Now they're worried about a measles outbreak in Ohio.
wdrb.com
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
WLKY.com
LMPD looking for 'person of interest' in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has released a photo of someone they are calling a person of interest in the shooting this week at Jefferson Mall. On Monday, just before 5 p.m., police were called to the mall on Outer Loop in Louisville for reports of shots fired.
wdrb.com
Brandenburg mom charged with attempted murder of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg woman has been arrested after police say she tried to kill her two-month-old. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes was taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, just before 11 a.m. Authorities say that on Nov. 9,...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 33-year-old woman shot to death in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 33-year-old woman who was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Nisanda Marshall, of Louisville. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office. Dwight...
WLKY.com
'It's unfair': Louisville couple that lost 2 children in crash shares both heartbreak and joy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shaking his head, and with his eyes welling with tears, Justice Hunter said, "It's unfair we have to live through this." He and his girlfriend of six years lost their two young sons in mid-November. "A month. It's been that long, it feels like it. But...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hemlock Street. Police said the man was alert and talking when Metro EMS got there.
Wave 3
Louisville man sentenced 50 years in prison for 2020 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced on Tuesday after he was found guilty of a 2020 murder. In October, a Jefferson County jury found William Lee Sloss guilty of one count of murder, abuse of a corpse, and being a persistent felony offender. On Jan. 30, Louisville...
Comments / 10