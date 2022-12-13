Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Jokic is dealing with a right knee contusion. However, it's not all that serious, which is why he entered the day with a probable tag. Now, just 30 minutes before scheduled tipoff, he has officially been cleared to take the floor to close out the week.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO