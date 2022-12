Burn ban area: Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties. Burn ban ends: Until further notice. (Restrictions will be reassessed the morning of Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.) Ban condition: Stage 1 – no outdoor burning, agricultural burning, or uncertified wood stove use, except where stove is the only source of heat.

