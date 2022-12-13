ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Jay L
5d ago

Your city Council and mayor can’t get crime under control. If I had a business there, I’d be pushing it out further to where there’s adequate support from the police. I won’t walk the streets at night. I’m not staying in those Hilton hotels I’m not patronizing those businesses. It’s not worth the risk.

CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 1 arrested following shooting in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in north Minneapolis late Sunday evening.According to police, the fatal shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue North just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the residence with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene, police said. Another man was taken into custody. Police say preliminary information indicates the two men knew each other.The investigation is ongoing. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
kelo.com

Potential mass shooter arrested in Minnesota

SAVAGE, MN (AP) — A potential mass shooter has been arrested in Minnesota. River William Smith was arrested in Savage, Minnesota after authorities received a tip from a retired police officer. Smith had been building an arsenal of automatic weapons which he planned to use against police. He had...
SAVAGE, MN
KROC News

Gunman Opens Fire at Suburban Twin Cities Bar

Oakdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men were wounded last night when a man opened fire in a suburban Twin Cities bar. The Oakdale Police Department says the shooting was reported around 11:15 PM at Titan's Sports Saloon in the western St. Paul suburb. Officials say a 25-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. Both victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
OAKDALE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota

Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway

Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Fridley

A man was found dead in the road Friday evening in Fridley, having apparently been struck by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley police were called at 5:17 p.m. about a man lying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road. First responders got the scene and pronounced the unidentified victim dead.
FRIDLEY, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vehicle bursts into flames on I-35E in Mendota Heights, driver arrested

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist showed signs of impairment following a vehicle fire in Mendota Heights Sunday morning.Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed the car burst into flames shortly after 4 a.m. in a ditch off of Interstate 35E near Highway 62. The fire was put out by emergency responders in about 30 minutes.According to the state patrol, it was a single-vehicle crash and there were no injuries. The state patrol says the driver "showed signs of impairment" and was then processed for driving while impaired. 
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
Bring Me The News

Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports

Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen shot on Lake Street in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Minneapolis Saturday night.It happened on the 1800 block of East Lake Street around 9:45 p.m., according to the city's police department.Police said the shooting was survivable.No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

