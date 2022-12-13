Local woman Tammy Bullen Fosbinder, she is a long-time resident of Sparta and was a day care worker for 34 years until she had to retire and go on disability. She is now facing a double lung transplant, she is currently on the highest amount of oxygen someone can be on. Once Tammy has her transplant she has to stay in the gift of life house in Rochester for 2 months. In that time her husband David has to stay with her as her caregiver and will not be able to work.

SPARTA, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO