Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wizmnews.com
Police asking city to end free downtown La Crosse ramp parking due to lost revenue
The tradition of three hours of free parking in La Crosse parking ramps may be going away. The city’s Board of Public Works is being asked by the La Crosse Police Department to eliminate the three-hour grace period allowed during weekday hours. The police want it changed to $1 an hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekdays.
wizmnews.com
A white Christmas inevitable in La Crosse for 2nd time in past 6 years
It looks like a White Christmas is a sure thing in La Crosse this year, even if the city doesn’t get any new snow between now and Sunday, Christmas Day. A nationwide forecast shows most of southern Wisconsin with a 50 to 75 percent chance of more than an inch of snow on the ground for Christmas.
wizmnews.com
Snow record falls in La Crosse area on first anniversary of December tornadoes
Exactly one year after setting a record high temperature of 69 on December 15th, and tornadoes swept through the Midwest, La Crosse sees a record snowfall for that day on the calendar…at least up in the bluffs. The National Weather Service office near Grandad Bluff received an even 6...
wizmnews.com
Snowstorm coming, could impact travel Friday morning in La Crosse and well beyond
A lot of the snow from last week’s storm in La Crosse has melted, but there’s new snow on the way. The National Weather Service La Crosse predicts that the city has a good chance of getting 4-6 inches of snow in the next two days, beginning later Thursday evening.
Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway
(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
wizmnews.com
Surprise Christmas party for kids and families hosted by La Crosse auto racing group for the 10th year
The auto racing season in the La Crosse area doesn’t last until Christmas, but the Henderson Motorsports Group has found a way to celebrate the holiday with several families for a decade now. On Sunday, Henderson put on its 10th annual Christmas party for families with children, selected by...
Vehicle of missing La Farge woman spotted in Southern California
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT)- Investigators say a vehicle belonging to a missing La Farge woman was spotted in Southern California. 31-year-old Holly Lynn Clark was last seen on December 5th. Police do not suspect foul play, but believe Clark may not be taking prescribed medication(s). Clark is 5’ 4” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has hazel eyes and...
“She mattered” Loved ones say death of woman found in Cameron Park was preventable
It has been about a month since La Crosse police discovered the body of a woman in Cameron Park. Her name was Eve Mulac, and her loved ones believe her death could have been prevented.
Winter Weather Warnings, Snow Emergencies issued ahead of Wednesday night storm
MAUSTON, Wis. — Winter Storm Warnings were issued Wednesday for multiple counties in central Wisconsin ahead of an upcoming storm. Warnings were issued from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday for Juneau and Adams Counties, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations between four and eight inches. The City of Lodi declared a snow...
WEAU-TV 13
High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
Man arrested on 5th OWI after allegedly driving over 100 MPH in Jackson County
At 11:37 p.m. a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office stopped 37-year-old Jason Twieg after he allegedly drove over 100 miles per hour on State Highway 95. The deputy arrested Twieg when he failed a field sobriety test, according to Jackson County.
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
wwisradio.com
Local Woman Facing Double Lung Transplant
Local woman Tammy Bullen Fosbinder, she is a long-time resident of Sparta and was a day care worker for 34 years until she had to retire and go on disability. She is now facing a double lung transplant, she is currently on the highest amount of oxygen someone can be on. Once Tammy has her transplant she has to stay in the gift of life house in Rochester for 2 months. In that time her husband David has to stay with her as her caregiver and will not be able to work.
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Comments / 0