La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

A white Christmas inevitable in La Crosse for 2nd time in past 6 years

It looks like a White Christmas is a sure thing in La Crosse this year, even if the city doesn’t get any new snow between now and Sunday, Christmas Day. A nationwide forecast shows most of southern Wisconsin with a 50 to 75 percent chance of more than an inch of snow on the ground for Christmas.
LA CROSSE, WI
KROC News

Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway

(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
CALEDONIA, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Winter Weather Warnings, Snow Emergencies issued ahead of Wednesday night storm

MAUSTON, Wis. — Winter Storm Warnings were issued Wednesday for multiple counties in central Wisconsin ahead of an upcoming storm. Warnings were issued from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday for Juneau and Adams Counties, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations between four and eight inches. The City of Lodi declared a snow...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
ROCHESTER, MN
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Local Woman Facing Double Lung Transplant

Local woman Tammy Bullen Fosbinder, she is a long-time resident of Sparta and was a day care worker for 34 years until she had to retire and go on disability. She is now facing a double lung transplant, she is currently on the highest amount of oxygen someone can be on. Once Tammy has her transplant she has to stay in the gift of life house in Rochester for 2 months. In that time her husband David has to stay with her as her caregiver and will not be able to work.
SPARTA, WI
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

