Court: Ohio can’t appeal block on ‘heartbeat’ abortion law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s ban on most abortions will remain blocked after the First District Court of Appeals denied the state’s request to appeal a judge’s preliminary block on the law. The ruling Friday regards the so-called “heartbeat” law outlawing most abortions once cardiac activity is detected. That’s as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many people know they’re pregnant. The ruling allows the case to proceed in county court. Preterm-Cleveland and other Ohio abortion clinics challenge the law as a violation of the Ohio Constitution. The state argues the founding document never mentions abortion and so doesn’t protect the right to one.
Mistrial declared in gun case against Capitol riot suspect
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has declared a mistrial in a firearms-related case against a U.S. Naval reservist who is separately charged with storming the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff declared the mistrial on Friday after a jury in Alexandria, Virginia, failed to reach a unanimous verdict on charges that Hatchet Speed illegally possessed unregistered silencers for guns. The Washington Post reports that Justice Department prosecutors intend to retry the case against Speed. Speed also faces a trial in February for charges in Washington, D.C., that he joined a mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
