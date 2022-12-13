Read full article on original website
‘Very sad’ Macron congratulates Argentina for World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win over France in Sunday’s World Cup final. He says he was “very sad, very disappointed” that France lost. He sought to console Kylian Mbappe and other France players in the locker room. Macron says he told them that “they made us all immensely proud.” Macron says the French players are expected to return home on Monday and parade down the Champs-Elysees in Paris despite the loss. Macron will be visiting French troops stationed abroad for the holidays.
Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina wins World Cup after beating France in sensational final
Lionel Messi’s wait for World Cup glory is finally over after Argentina beat France in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday. It was a final for the ages, with momentum swinging both ways throughout a pulsating 120 minutes before Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty after the game had finished 3-3 after extra time.
World Cup: Morocco and Croatia face off in the one match no team wants to play
Your team has just lost in the semifinal at a World Cup. You’re understandably heartbroken, endlessly replaying the possibilities of what might have been. After a month-long stay ends in a devastating defeat, you’re looking forward to going back home to see family and friends but, instead, you have to stay and play in the third-place playoff.
Vote counting finishes in Fiji election with no clear winner
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Vote counting has finished in Fiji’s general election but there is no clear winner, and various political parties are now negotiating to form a coalition government. The election had pitted two former coup leaders against each other. Sitiveni Rabuka, who led a coup back in 1987 and later served as an elected prime minister in the 1990s, emerged as the main challenger to Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who has held power for the past 16 years. Rabuka’s People’s Alliance Party and allies the National Federation Party won about 45% of the vote combined. Bainimarama’s Fiji’s First party, meanwhile, won about 43%.
