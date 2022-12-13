Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
Mistrial declared in gun case against Capitol riot suspect
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has declared a mistrial in a firearms-related case against a U.S. Naval reservist who is separately charged with storming the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff declared the mistrial on Friday after a jury in Alexandria, Virginia, failed to reach a unanimous verdict on charges that Hatchet Speed illegally possessed unregistered silencers for guns. The Washington Post reports that Justice Department prosecutors intend to retry the case against Speed. Speed also faces a trial in February for charges in Washington, D.C., that he joined a mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jan. 6 committee eyes referring criminal charges for Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue an unprecedented criminal charge of insurrection and two other counts against former President Donald Trump. Besides insurrection, an uprising aiming to overthrow the government, the panel is...
Garland moves to end disparities in crack cocaine sentencing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has taken action to end sentencing disparities that have imposed harsher penalties for different forms of cocaine and worsened racial inequity in the U.S. justice system. Garland wrote in a memo to federal prosecutors that powder and crack cocaine aren’t scientifically different, but that federal law has for decades treated them differently. Civil rights leaders and advocates for criminal justice changes say the laws have taken a heavy toll on Black communities. They applauded Garland’s changes but called for Congress to act and end sentencing disparities permanently.
Japan ex-soldier says misconduct routine in her army unit
TOKYO (AP) — A former Japanese soldier who came forward with her sexual misconduct case says harassment was as rampant in her army unit as if “part of daily communication.” Rina Gonoi filed the case with the Defense Ministry last year, saying she had suffered multiple assaults by a number of male colleagues, causing her to give up her military career. In response, Japan’s army last week fired five servicemen and punished four others. Japan is grappling with ways to secure an adequate number of troops as its military seeks to bolster its capability in the coming years. Experts say concern among young women and their parents about sexual misconduct could add to Japan’s chronic shortage of personnel and present a national security risk.
Death toll in Afghan fuel tanker explosion rises to 31
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban government spokesman says the death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital has climbed to 31. He said on Monday that more bodies were pulled out from the site and rescuers continued to search for survivors. The cause of the blast on Saturday evening in Salang Tunnel remained unclear. The tunnel, originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion, is a key link between north and south Afghanistan. Initially, at least 19 people were reported killed. The Health Ministry’s spokesman also said that 37 people were injured. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai expressed his condolences in a tweet.
Court: UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal
LONDON (AP) — Judges at Britain’s High Court say the U.K. government’s controversial plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal. But two judges also ruled Monday that the government failed to consider the circumstances of the individuals it tried to deport. The ruling is a partial victory for the government but is likely to face further legal challenges. Several asylum-seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union filed lawsuits to stop the Conservative government acting on a deportation agreement with Rwanda that aims to deter migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats. The U.K. plans to send some migrants to the East African country. Applicants granted asylum would stay in Rwanda.
Appeals court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 border policy in force
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by several Republican-led states to keep the so-called Title 42 rule in force, after a district court struck the controversial Trump-era border policy down. The new ruling from the DC Circuit US Court of Appeals sets the stage for the case...
Biden urges veterans to seek health benefits under new law
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has visited a National Guard facility in Delaware to talk about expanded veterans benefits for exposure to toxins under legislation that he signed in August. The National Guard facility is named after his late son, Beau Biden, who served as a major in Iraq and later died of brain cancer. The president has said he believes his son’s fatal illness stemmed from his exposure to “burn pits” in Iraq. The new law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened and treated for toxins that could include Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, or burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Migrant infant found dead on arrival to Greek island
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard reports that an infant has arrived dead to an island on a boat carrying 34 other migrants. It says in a Saturday statement that a patrol vessel found the boat early Friday on a rocky shore near the town of Plomari. An ambulance arrived on the scene soon after, but a doctor merely confirmed the child’s death. Authorities are investigating, and an autopsy is pending. The statement from the coast guard did not say where the migrants were from. Plomari is on the island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast.
Here’s what to know about criminal referrals the January 6 committee may make
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is set to make announcements at its final public meeting on Monday about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. So what is a criminal referral?. A referral represents a recommendation that the Justice Department investigate and look at charging the...
Biden to name former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as Northern Ireland envoy Monday morning
President Joe Biden will announce Monday morning that former Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III will serve as the US envoy to Northern Ireland, according to a source with knowledge. CNN reported last week that Kennedy would be named to the post, which was has been vacant since former Trump White...
Jeff Sessions Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service:...
What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. Yet after two years as president, it’s Joe...
