Here’s a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service:...

