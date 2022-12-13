ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Netflix cancels Warrior Nun after two seasons

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hZVP_0jhZOBxJ00

Netflix has canceled Warrior Nun just a little over a month after its season two premiere.

"I’ve just found out that Netflix will not be renewing Warrior Nun," tweeted showrunner Simon Barry. "My sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this."

Based on the manga series, the fantasy drama stars Alba Baptista as a quadriplegic orphan who joins an ancient order of warrior nuns after discovering she has superpowers. The cast also includes Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Tristan Ulloa, Thekia Reuten, and Sylvia De Fanti.

Warrior Nun's small, yet dedicated fanbase started an online movement in favor of season 3 , after fearing that cancellation was imminent due to the show's low streaming numbers. Despite the drop in viewership, the show sits at a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes .

The news comes just days after Netflix pulled the plug on Half Bad: The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself and announced the cancellation Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club , which came as a shock given Flanagan's overall deal with the streamer. Netflix reportedly considers the viewership figures and the cost of the renewal in order to determine whether or not they will lose money on another season, earning a reputation for canceling shows before they reach their full potential .

For more to be disappointed about, check out our round-up of every single show Netflix has canceled in 2022.

Comments / 10

Just Sayin
3d ago

I absolutely LOVED this series. But just as with other shows, the reason many of their shows don't do well is because they do NOT advertise. I've been waiting for season 2 to drop and did not even know that it had until u read this article. and now I'm upset that it was canceled.

Reply(1)
2
james perkins
3d ago

Netflix is now turning into cable they used to have exciting shows different shows but it seems like after one season they keep canceling everything that we like to watch

Reply
2
Related
BGR.com

These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today

It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
Decider.com

‘Harry & Meghan’ Hit with Wave of Over 400,000 “Dislikes” on YouTube After Netflix Drops Trailers — With Less Than 40,000 “Likes”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t even released their Netflix docuseries yet, but the project already has its fair share of critics. After two trailers for the series were released, users haven’t been shy about hitting the dislike button on YouTube, according to The Daily Mail, which reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers have given the thumbs-down to Harry & Meghan.
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
The List

Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money

The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
GAMINGbible

Jack Sparrow has finally returned, but fans aren't happy

Fans spotted Captain Jack Sparrow in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which seems to suggest that Disney is willing to welcome the character back. That being said, this version of notorious pirate likely isn't the one that fans were hoping for. Earlier this year, during the defamation trial...
The Independent

‘I felt so ashamed’: Prince Harry opens up about one of the ‘biggest mistakes of his life’ in Netflix documentary

Prince Harry has described his choice to dress up in a Nazi uniform as “probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.In January 2005, the Duke of Sussex attended a friend’s fancy dress-themed birthday party in a Nazi uniform, complete with swastika armband.The royal, who was 20 at the time, later apologised, saying that he was “very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone”, adding: “It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise.”Harry was widely criticised at the time, with the Board of Deputies of British Jews commenting on his “ill-judged actions”.The scandal...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
38K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy