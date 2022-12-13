Netflix cancels Warrior Nun after two seasons

Netflix has canceled Warrior Nun just a little over a month after its season two premiere.

"I’ve just found out that Netflix will not be renewing Warrior Nun," tweeted showrunner Simon Barry. "My sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this."

Based on the manga series, the fantasy drama stars Alba Baptista as a quadriplegic orphan who joins an ancient order of warrior nuns after discovering she has superpowers. The cast also includes Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Tristan Ulloa, Thekia Reuten, and Sylvia De Fanti.

Warrior Nun's small, yet dedicated fanbase started an online movement in favor of season 3 , after fearing that cancellation was imminent due to the show's low streaming numbers. Despite the drop in viewership, the show sits at a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes .

The news comes just days after Netflix pulled the plug on Half Bad: The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself and announced the cancellation Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club , which came as a shock given Flanagan's overall deal with the streamer. Netflix reportedly considers the viewership figures and the cost of the renewal in order to determine whether or not they will lose money on another season, earning a reputation for canceling shows before they reach their full potential .

