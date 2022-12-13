Read full article on original website
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death at bus stop in downtown Nashville
A woman faces criminal homicide charges after police say she stabbed a man at a bus stop in downtown Nashville on Sunday evening.
wgnsradio.com
Sizeable Fentanyl Drug Bust Takes Place in Rutherford County, North Carolina – Not in Rutherford County, Tennessee
(Rutherford County, North Carolina) An alleged drug bust that took place in North Carolina has received a lot of attention in Tennessee because the county where the arrest took place may sound familiar to local residents. Evidently, approximately 1,100 Fentanyl pills, 26.4 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and over...
WSMV
Man killed after stabbing near Arts District in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had died after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene. On Sunday evening, Metro Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m. The man...
Police searching for missing woman after vehicle found abandoned in Columbia
On Saturday morning, the Columbia Police Department asked the community for help finding a woman who made some "concerning statements" to her family before she was reported missing.
Woman severely injured after hit by her own vehicle at Oak Grove car wash
A woman was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after she was reportedly run over by her own vehicle in Kentucky Saturday morning.
wgnsradio.com
1 Dead In Early Sunday AM Smyrna, TN Crash
(SMYRNA, TN) A deadly two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 5:00 o'clock Sunday morning (12/18/2022) on Sam Ridley Parkway in front of the Smyrna Event Center. One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital. Town of Smyrna Public Information Officer Heather Kent told NewsRadio...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
Deadly accident on Sam Ridley Parkway; road reopened
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours.
Metro police respond to disorderly person call; recover loaded gun, drugs
When Nashville authorities responded to a call from a woman in fear for her life Thursday, they said they discovered the suspect with a loaded gun and multiple drugs.
wgnsradio.com
SILVER ALERT Cancelled for Murfreesboro Man
(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Police Department has issued a statement that 25-year old Cameron Delgado has been located and is safe!. As you recall, the 25-year old Murfreesboro man was missing and he reportedly had a medical condition that might impair his ability to return safely without assistance. Police. Again, Cameron...
Hendersonville Man Charged with Stealing from Church
SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Hendersonville man being indicted and charged with stealing from the church where he worked. On June 22nd, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI special agents...
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
wgnsradio.com
Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot
(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Dec. 14
The six new suspects appearing on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week are wanted on charges ranging from rape to aggravated assault.
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Putnam County
Jefferey Madewell was taken into custody Sunday following a traffic stop near the Eastwood Inn in Cookeville.
18 pounds of marijuana seized at Nashville airport
Two men were taken into custody Wednesday after officers at the Nashville International Airport reportedly discovered 18 pounds of marijuana inside two pieces of luggage.
clarksvillenow.com
Police search for suspects involved in fraud, identity theft at F&M Bank locations in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who tried to cash a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. CPD said he used another person’s identity to cash a fraudulent check at an F&M Bank, 2700...
Police chase leads to arrest, cocaine bust in North Nashville
A man faces several charges after police say he led officers on a chase in Nashville, nearly hit a patrol car and was found with cocaine.
whopam.com
Woman critically injured after being hit by own vehicle
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after she was struck by her own vehicle Saturday morning in Oak Grove. The woman was taken to an Air Evac helicopter and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville in critical condition, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
