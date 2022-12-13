Over 150 Formerly Homeless Children Residing at East County Transitional Living Center (ECTLC) Will be Treated to a Special Christmas Party

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chulavistatoday.com
Adoption fees waived for all adult dogs through December at the San Diego Humane Society
San Diego Humane Society Shelters are the currency at capacity with an unprecedented number of large adult dogs in their care and is waiving adoption fees through Dec. 31. This adoption special was made possible by a $10,000 donation from Randy Spicer, a local animal lover, to allow all adult dogs 7 months and older to have a chance to find their forever homes. This comes after shelters experienced an unprecedented year with many incoming stray animals who have not been reclaimed by their owners.
Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway
SAN DIEGO — In true San Diagan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thorofare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm. Finn McCarthy put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: Historically Men-Only Shelter Will Expand to Accept Women and Children
After a day’s work as a public attendant at a hotel in North County, 58-year-old Michael Weidekemper rides his bike home to La Posada de Guadalupe, a homeless shelter in Carlsbad. He was previously living on the streets but has been staying at La Posada for almost four months,...
Chula Vista, National City officials host joint homeless outreach event
Cities of Chula Vista & National City host joint homeless outreach event. The one-stop shop event happened Wednesday at Rabbit Park in National City.
Basic Housing Allowance increase impacts San Diego family
On average, the Basic Allowance for Housing or BAH is going up 12 percent, but here in San Diego an enlisted Sailor or Marine will see much more.
Family says staff at San Diego psychiatric hospital failed to stop suicide of loved one
SAN DIEGO — On July 4, 2022, a San Diego grandmother and her two daughters got the call they feared would come. Their nephew, 22-year-old Tyler Thatcher-Cox was dead. Thatcher-Cox, they learned, hung himself with a noose he made from a bed sheet while he was on suicide watch at Aurora Behavioral Health.
onscene.tv
Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego
12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch
SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
ZZang Hot Dog and Fried Chicken Planning South County Location
Korean-Style Corn Dog Eatery to Join Plaza Bonita
2 people wounded in Mountain View shooting, San Diego Police say
San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in Mountain View that left two 19-year-olds injured on Friday.
coolsandiegosights.com
Stumbling upon the North Pole in Vista!
I was walking through downtown Vista today when I stumbled upon the North Pole!. The stately First National Bank Building at Main Street and Citrus Avenue is now encircled by merry holiday decorations! Nearby, a sign points to the North Pole!. I suppose Santa was greeting kids among those candy...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 16-18 – Night Lights
The weather did get in the way a bit (translation: soaked us) last weekend, but this San Diego weekend promises to be dry (with a decided chill) for all your holiday needs, be they entertainment, shopping or chilling with a mug (hot chocolate? Stronger?) in your hands. For instance, the...
Homeless living in RVs have only 1 safe parking lot option in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People living out of their RVs have fewer safe places to park in San Diego County. A parking lot in Encanto stopped accepting oversized vehicles, and now there is just one location allowing RVs in the entire county. In San Diego, it's illegal for RVs to...
$50K in vintage furniture stolen from El Cajon warehouse
Police are investigating after a collection of vintage furniture was stolen from a warehouse in El Cajon.
northcountydailystar.com
Archer’s Arrow Coffee House in Vista a Dream Come True
There’s a brand-new spot to stop in when you are in Downtown Historic Vista, especially if you are a coffee, tea, glass, or wine lover or just want a snack to get you through the day. Located on the street level of the Rylan Apartment building on Main Street, Archer’s Arrow Coffee House is now open for business, an Approachable Coffee. The coffee house is the dream business for Josh and Kat Barille. Josh and Kat have been involved in various capacities of the service and hospitality business for 23 years. His parents own Café Topes in Carlsbad, a popular eatery, where Josh also worked as the Kitchen Manager. He met Kat when she also worked at Café Topes. Josh occasionally can be found helping at the restaurant if needed.
Thieves target displays in 'Christmas Circle' neighborhood in Chula Vista
Police have identified several persons of interest after thieves targeted holiday displays in a neighborhood known as ‘Christmas Circle,’ boasting a long tradition of decorating.
DA's office clears officers in 10 San Diego County police shootings
18 local law enforcement officers have been cleared of criminal liability in 10 different police shootings, seven of which resulted in fatalities.
El Cajon neighbors concerned about coyotes after horse attack
Neighbors in El Cajon's North Crest community are being warned about a rise in coyote sightings.
luxury-houses.net
The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million
8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
pacificsandiego.com
12 places to eat in San Diego County on Christmas Day
Restaurants around the county are open for the holiday weekend and many are serving buffets and prix-fixe menu options. If you Christmas plans include a meal at a local restaurant, here’s a roundup of special menus and deals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from tacos to wagyu steak. Reservations for most spots are recommended.
Comments / 0