Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Joe Harris playing second unit role for Nets on Friday night
Brooklyn Nets guard joe Harris is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Harris will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was picked as Saturday's starter. In 20.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Harris to record 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Amir Coffey operating second unit role for Clippers on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Coffey will play off the bench after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.3 expected minutes, our models project Coffey to produce 3.7 points,1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Davis' Friday projection includes 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) active on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (iilness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. After a two game absence with an illness, Holiday will make his return on Saturday. In a matchup against a Jazz team allowing 47.4 FanDuel points per game to point guards this season, our models project Holiday to score 38.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (adductor) remains out for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins will miss his seventh straight game with adductor tightness. Expect Donte DiVincenzo to see extended playing time until Wiggins is ready to return. DiVincenzo's Sunday projection includes 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Davion Mitchell (illness) out on Friday
Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (illness) will not play in Friday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will not be available after Sacramento's guard came down an illness. Expect Malik Monk to play an increased role off the bench on Friday. Monk's current projection includes 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. James was listed probable, so this is no surprise. He'll play in full capacity on the front leg of the back-to-back set. Our models project James for 30.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists...
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (illness) available for Mavericks on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans will play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing time recently due to a non-COVID illness, Bertans has been cleared to make his return to the court. With the Mavs shorthanded, his availability comes at an opportune time. In 11 games...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (back) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (back) is questionable to play in Friday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Harris' status is currently in limbo after Philadelphia's forward experienced recent back pain. Expect Georges Niang to see more minutes if Harris ruled out. Harris' current projection includes 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (knee) available for Nuggets Sunday night
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Jokic is dealing with a right knee contusion. However, it's not all that serious, which is why he entered the day with a probable tag. Now, just 30 minutes before scheduled tipoff, he has officially been cleared to take the floor to close out the week.
numberfire.com
Boston's Blake Griffin operating in bench role on Friday night
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin is not starting in Friday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Griffin will come off the bench after Al Horford was named Friday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 218.7 minutes this season, Griffin is averaging 0.84 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Jalen McDaniels coming off Hornets' bench on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. PJ Washington missed Friday's game due to personal reasons. However, he's back in the mix Sunday night, and in his first game back, he will start in the frontcourt. McDaniels is headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for inactive Spencer Dinwiddie (knee injury recovery)
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is starting in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bullock will join the Mavericks' first unit after Spencer Dinwiddie was held out for knee injury recovery purposes. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project Bullock to score 17.3 FanDuel points. Bullock's projection includes 6.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Saturday, Taj Gibson to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (back) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. After sitting one game with back tightness, Porzingis will start at center on Saturday. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Porzingis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.9 points, 9.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) available for Friday's game versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Hart will suit up on Friday despite dealing with a recent ankle injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hart to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
AJ Griffin coming off Hawks' bench Friday night
Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Trent Forrest came off the bench last time out. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. He's being brought back to the first unit, and in a corresponding move, Griffin will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Jalen Johnson playing bench role on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson will come off the bench after Bogdan Bogdanovic was picked as Friday's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to record 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
Comments / 0