Subaru recalls more than 270,000 SUVs due to a potential fire risk

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
 2 days ago
NEW YORK — Subaru is recalling more than 270,000 SUVs due to a potential fire risk, with owners urged to park their cars outside until inspected and repaired.

The recall impacts certain 2019-2022 model year Subaru Ascent vehicles, the company said.

A production-related defect involving a ground bolt may increase the risk of fire while the heater is in operation, according to Subaru.

So far, two fires have been reported, though there have been no crashes or injuries due to this issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statementTuesday about the recall.

The NHTSA said the recall affects 271,694 select Subaru Ascent vehicles, which is Subaru's largest vehicle and only three-row SUV. Subaru said an estimated .6% of potentially affected vehicles will likely require repair.

Subaru said it will contact the owners of the affected vehicles within 60 days and replace the ground bolts and other components if necessary for free.

Until an inspection and repair are completed, owners are advised to park their vehicle outside, away from garages, carports or other structures, and to avoid leaving the vehicle unattended while the engine is running.

"If an owner notices or smells smoke coming from the dash or driver's footwell area, they should immediately stop operating the vehicle and turn the ignition switch to the 'off' position," Subaru said in a statement.

Customers can find out if their car is affected here by entering the vehicle's 17-digit vehicle identification number.

