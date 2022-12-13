Read full article on original website
Related
legalsportsreport.com
DraftKings Ohio promo code
To redeem the promotion, sign up for a DraftKings account using a DraftKings Ohio promo code link from this page, and eight free bets of $25 each will be in your account and available to you on Jan. 1 at midnight. DraftKings is also offering a $100K free bet sweepstakes. It will randomly select five users to win a $100,000 free bet on day one of sports betting in Ohio.
legalsportsreport.com
BetMGM Fined For Maryland Sports Betting False Start
BetMGM will pay Maryland more than $145,000 for taking opening online sports betting before the official start date. The MD sports betting market soft-launched for online operators on Nov. 21 , but BetMGM took online wagers as early as Nov. 16, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission, which issued the largest fine in its 49-year history during a settlement meeting Thursday.
legalsportsreport.com
New NCAA President Baker May Field Sports Betting Issue
Just months after signing MA sports betting into law, Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next NCAA president. The NCAA announced Baker as the next president Thursday, effective in March 2023. Baker signed Massachusetts sports betting into law in August, but did not run for re-election this year and is set to leave office in January.
legalsportsreport.com
Lobbyist: CA Sports Betting Push Needs Overhaul
LAS VEGAS – After failing to pass Prop 27 by a wide margin, industry insiders say operators must take a vastly different approach with tribes if they want to legalize online CA sports betting. Prop 27 received just 18% of the vote, meaning the earliest the state could legalize...
legalsportsreport.com
Analysis: Florida Sports Betting Compact Case Gets Its Day In Court
The day many sports betting watchers in Florida have been waiting for has finally come. Oral arguments were held Wednesday morning in the litigation over the 2021 gaming Compact that brought sports betting to the Sunshine State. The deal that was struck between Governor Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida was challenged in late 2021, with a decision ending the short-lived FL sports betting product in November 2021.
Comments / 0