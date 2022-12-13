To redeem the promotion, sign up for a DraftKings account using a DraftKings Ohio promo code link from this page, and eight free bets of $25 each will be in your account and available to you on Jan. 1 at midnight. DraftKings is also offering a $100K free bet sweepstakes. It will randomly select five users to win a $100,000 free bet on day one of sports betting in Ohio.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO