ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

Downfall of FTX and ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried: By the numbers

By Max Zahn, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUtrY_0jhZJzTE00

NEW YORK — Cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed from a multibillion-dollar corporate darling into a bankrupt cautionary tale within a matter of weeks

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who appeared on the cover of Fortune magazine in August as "the next Warren Buffett," was slapped with an eight-count indictment from the Southern District of New York on Tuesday for charges of fraud and conspiracy.

The fall of FTX is one of the most sudden and massive in recent corporate history.

Here is a look at the company's downfall, by the numbers:

10%: In 2018, that's how much more Bitcoin was selling for in Japan compared with the U.S. The then-25-year-old Bankman-Fried bought large amounts of the popular token in the U.S. and sold them in Japan, moving as much as $25 million in Bitcoin each day. The profits from this trade helped him launch FTX.

$32 billion: That was the value of FTX as recently as January. FTX, an exchange that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrency, drew customers for its low trading fees, the variety of coins on offer, and the complex futures and options trades available. The company declared bankruptcy in November, within weeks of a customer sell-off totaling billions of dollars

$210 million: That was the size of a stake taken in FTX by Sequoia Capital, a top venture firm. Last month, Sequoia Capital wrote down its stake in FTX to $0.

As many as 1 million: The number of creditors owed money by FTX, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said on Tuesday. Some crypto traders, who deposited their savings on the platform, may never get their money back.

At least $3 billion: The amount that FTX owes to creditors, according to Waters.

$26 billion: The estimated size of Bankman-Fried's net worth at its peak in March.

$5.2 million: The amount that Bankman-Fried gave in support of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential bid, making him the campaign's second-largest donor after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

0: As of last October, that's the number of people in the world under 30 years old who were wealthier than Bankman-Fried, then 29 years old, Forbes reported.

$100,000: The amount of money currently held by Bankman-Fried, he told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos last week.

90%: The stake in Alameda Research owned by Bankman-Fried, according to House testimony from new FTX CEO John Ray on Tuesday.

Bankman-Fried faces accusations that FTX used deposits to pay Alameda Research creditors, a claim reportedly made by former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison during a call in early November.

In an interview last week, Bankman-Fried told Stephanopoulos that he was not aware that was true but said Alameda had a large position open on FTX that was "overcollateralized a year ago."

Ray, who is overseeing the company's bankruptcy proceedings, said at as House committee hearing Tuesday that no separation existed between the operations of FTX and Alameda Research

"There were virtually no internal controls and no separateness whatsoever," Ray said.

Several billion dollars: The amount of customer funds that FTX lent to Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund also founded by Bankman-Fried, Ray told House members on Tuesday.

"We know the size of the harm was significant," he said.

11: The number of professional athletes and other celebrities sued last month over their endorsement of FTX. The list of celebrities includes Larry David, Naomi Osaka, Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Kevin O'Leary.

"I had no knowledge, nor did any of the other celebrities, of what occurred here," O'Leary, an entrepreneur and panelist on the TV show "Shark Tank," told ABC's "Nightline" in November.

8: The number of counts of conspiracy and fraud brought against Bankman-Fried in an indictment unsealed by the Southern District of New York on Tuesday.

"Bankman-Fried, along with others, engaged in a scheme to defraud customers by misappropriating those customers' deposits, and using those deposits to pay expenses and debts of Alameda Research," the indictment said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
coingeek.com

Caroline Ellison is about to flip on Sam Bankman-Fried

“There’s no honour among thieves” is maybe an over-used adage, but if it is, that’s only because it holds so true—and the FTX scandal is proving to be no exception. Caroline Ellison, the 28-year-old ex-CEO of Alameda Research and Sam Bankman-Fried’s supposed romantic partner, was spotted in New York City a few days ago at a coffee house just blocks away from FBI offices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
AFP

Timeline: Twitter mayhem since Musk takeover

Since buying Twitter, Elon Musk has made radical changes that have sparked fears for the future of the platform, from firing half the staff to restoring ex-president Donald Trump's account and suspending those of several journalists. - Journalists' accounts suspended - On December 15, Twitter suspends the accounts of more than a half-dozen journalists, including reporters from CNN, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried says he 'misaccounted' $8 billion after FTX customers wired money to hedge fund Alameda and the cash was counted twice

Sam Bankman-Fried showed a Bloomberg reporter a spreadsheet of company finances. He said that problems were discovered after FTX and Alameda finances were added together. The company, which had no accounting department, had double-counted $8 billion. Sam Bankman-Fried says he "misaccounted" $8 billion after some FTX customer funds were mistakenly...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Executive: Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Will Go Down in History as a Fraud Larger than Bernie Madoff

The failure of FTX and the allegations of fraud pointed at founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continue to garner much coverage in both traditional media as well as more modern digital news providers. The speed of the collapse, and the amount of funds involved in the company, should drive interest for many months. Part of the story is whether or not Bankman-Fried was pursuing a fraudulent scam for many months or was the debacle simply due to profound incompetence – a theory Bankman-Fried has been supporting. Sometimes the line between the two can be very gray.
Sharee B.

FTX Bankman-Fried Secretly Owned $100 Million Dollar Stock in Twitter

Photo byImage Credit: Sam Bankman-Fried via CoinDesk. Twitter has been at the forefront of various news headlines in regard to issues with the takeover of CEO Elon Musk. Plagued with mass layoffs, high resignation rates, and an ailing financial sheet, the company is in need of some monetary reprieve.
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
106K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy