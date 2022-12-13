ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process

Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas State Kicker Seth Keller Transfer to Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks have landed a kicker via Texas State. Seth Keller made the announcement on Friday. The kicker made his announcement on Twitter on Friday afternoon. He made 37 of 43 field goals (86%) during his time at Texas State. He has a career-long of 49 yards. This was...
LAWRENCE, KS
fox7austin.com

Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

ATCEMS responds to crash in NW Austin, one pinned in their vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas — ATCEMS respond to a single vehicle crash on the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez. Officials say at least one victim is pinned to their vehicle and they are in the middle of an extrication. There will be traffic delays in the area until further notice.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Roughly $1.3 million stolen in jugging incidents this year in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Violent jugging incidents have been caught on camera this year in Austin. Most recently, during a jugging on Saturday, Dec. 10, a man was attacked at a convenience store after leaving a bank in North Austin. "The suspects punched the victim at least three times in the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver hits pedestrian in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says it happened shortly after 2 this morning at the intersection of James Casey Street and W. Ben White Blvd. near St. David's South Medical Center.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin

3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
