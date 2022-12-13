Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Related
Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process
Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas State Kicker Seth Keller Transfer to Kansas
The Kansas Jayhawks have landed a kicker via Texas State. Seth Keller made the announcement on Friday. The kicker made his announcement on Twitter on Friday afternoon. He made 37 of 43 field goals (86%) during his time at Texas State. He has a career-long of 49 yards. This was...
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
Where to find the best hot chocolate in Austin
Three Austin cafes made Yelp's list of the 25 best places in Texas to get hot chocolate.
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Hospitalized In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Austin on Wednesday. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of Ben White Boulevard at James Casey Street at around 2 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
What gives with the ‘Buscar’ graffiti?
It's all over Austin: on light poles, stop signs, overpasses, underpasses and buildings. Buscar. So what gives?
CBS Austin
ATCEMS responds to crash in NW Austin, one pinned in their vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas — ATCEMS respond to a single vehicle crash on the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez. Officials say at least one victim is pinned to their vehicle and they are in the middle of an extrication. There will be traffic delays in the area until further notice.
Matthew McConaughey’s Austin fundraiser to feature Garth Brooks
The two-day fundraiser is scheduled for April 27-28, 2023. The event includes golfing, a gala and fashion show.
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In Austin
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
fox7austin.com
Roughly $1.3 million stolen in jugging incidents this year in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Violent jugging incidents have been caught on camera this year in Austin. Most recently, during a jugging on Saturday, Dec. 10, a man was attacked at a convenience store after leaving a bank in North Austin. "The suspects punched the victim at least three times in the...
KXAN
Del Valle ISD Announces 3 New Schools In Whisper Valley — An Eco-Friendly Community
The Austin area continues to expand at an ever-rapid pace and more people means a greater need for housing as well as schools. Del Valle ISD has announced three new schools in East Austin’s eco-friendly community Whisper Valley. Dr. Annette Tielle, the superintendent at Del Valle ISD, and Dr....
Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
fox7austin.com
Driver hits pedestrian in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says it happened shortly after 2 this morning at the intersection of James Casey Street and W. Ben White Blvd. near St. David's South Medical Center.
fox7austin.com
Austin Vietnam veteran fights rare disorder that weakens his body's muscles
AUSTIN, Texas - A Central Texas veteran is fighting the biggest battle of his life. Terry Clevenger is no stranger to combat, and his most valuable weapon in this fight is his military training and experience. Clevenger has gone from combat in Vietnam and jumping out of airplanes to now...
3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin
3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
Burnet CISD confirms student died in Wednesday car crash
“We want to help our students and staff deal with and process through their emotions,” the statement said.
This Popular Texas Restaurant Sign Shares Hilarious Holiday Messages
Have you seen this sign before? I'm sure most of us have. It's been a social media favorite for years. El Arroyo is an historic Mexican-food eatery in Austin, with an outdoor sign that's grabbed the attention of patrons and people worldwide. In business since 1975, the restaurant has plans...
Comments / 0