numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) active on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (iilness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. After a two game absence with an illness, Holiday will make his return on Saturday. In a matchup against a Jazz team allowing 47.4 FanDuel points per game to point guards this season, our models project Holiday to score 38.3 FanDuel points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Bucks list Jrue Holiday (illness) as probable on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is probable to play in Saturday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. After a two game absence with an illness, Holiday is on track to return on Saturday. In 33.8 expected minutes, our models project Holiday to score 37.4 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 17.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Davis' Friday projection includes 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (adductor) remains out for Warriors on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins will miss his seventh straight game with adductor tightness. Expect Donte DiVincenzo to see extended playing time until Wiggins is ready to return. DiVincenzo's Sunday projection includes 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Serge Ibaka (illness) probable on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Serge Ibaka (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Ibaka is dealing with an illness but is expected to play on Saturday after being listed as probable. Ibaka is averaging 8.9 FanDuel points per game this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Saturday, Taj Gibson to bench

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (back) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. After sitting one game with back tightness, Porzingis will start at center on Saturday. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Porzingis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.9 points, 9.6 rebounds,...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Heat starting Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Saturday for inactive Udonis Haslem (Achilles)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo will make his 28th start this season after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Adebayo to score 41.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.1 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Amir Coffey operating second unit role for Clippers on Saturday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Coffey will play off the bench after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.3 expected minutes, our models project Coffey to produce 3.7 points,1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Hornets starting Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday, Kelly Oubre to bench

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is starting in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his 12th start this season after missing time with a shoulder injury and Kelly Oubre was sent to the bench. In 28.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hayward to score 26.6 FanDuel points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive P.J. Washington (personal) on Friday

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. McDaniels will make his tenth start this season after PJ Washington was ruled out for personal reasons. In 29.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 12.7 points, 5.5...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (back) questionable on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (back) is questionable to play in Friday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Harris' status is currently in limbo after Philadelphia's forward experienced recent back pain. Expect Georges Niang to see more minutes if Harris ruled out. Harris' current projection includes 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic starting for Hawks on Friday, Jalen Johnson coming off the bench

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bogdanovic will get the start on Friday with Jalen Johnson moving to the bench. Our models expect Bogdanovic to play 32.8 minutes against the Hornets. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes 16.8 points, 4.8...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) available for Friday's game versus Dallas

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Hart will suit up on Friday despite dealing with a recent ankle injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hart to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and...
PORTLAND, OR

