Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) active on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (iilness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. After a two game absence with an illness, Holiday will make his return on Saturday. In a matchup against a Jazz team allowing 47.4 FanDuel points per game to point guards this season, our models project Holiday to score 38.3 FanDuel points.
Bucks list Jrue Holiday (illness) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is probable to play in Saturday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. After a two game absence with an illness, Holiday is on track to return on Saturday. In 33.8 expected minutes, our models project Holiday to score 37.4 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 17.6...
Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Davis' Friday projection includes 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds,...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Andrew Wiggins (adductor) remains out for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins will miss his seventh straight game with adductor tightness. Expect Donte DiVincenzo to see extended playing time until Wiggins is ready to return. DiVincenzo's Sunday projection includes 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
Bucks' Serge Ibaka (illness) probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Serge Ibaka (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Ibaka is dealing with an illness but is expected to play on Saturday after being listed as probable. Ibaka is averaging 8.9 FanDuel points per game this season.
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
Bradley Beal (hamstring) starting Sunday for Washington; Corey Kispert back to bench
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Beal has been out since December 4 due to a hamstring strain, missing six straight games. However, to close out the week, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll start immediately, sending Corey Kispert back to the bench.
Clippers starting Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Saturday, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Leonard will make his return after he was held out one game for injury management reasons. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 34.5 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 19.1...
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Saturday, Taj Gibson to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (back) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. After sitting one game with back tightness, Porzingis will start at center on Saturday. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Porzingis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.9 points, 9.6 rebounds,...
Heat starting Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Saturday for inactive Udonis Haslem (Achilles)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo will make his 28th start this season after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Adebayo to score 41.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.1 points,...
Amir Coffey operating second unit role for Clippers on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Coffey will play off the bench after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.3 expected minutes, our models project Coffey to produce 3.7 points,1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
Hornets starting Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday, Kelly Oubre to bench
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is starting in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his 12th start this season after missing time with a shoulder injury and Kelly Oubre was sent to the bench. In 28.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hayward to score 26.6 FanDuel points.
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive P.J. Washington (personal) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. McDaniels will make his tenth start this season after PJ Washington was ruled out for personal reasons. In 29.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 12.7 points, 5.5...
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (back) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (back) is questionable to play in Friday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Harris' status is currently in limbo after Philadelphia's forward experienced recent back pain. Expect Georges Niang to see more minutes if Harris ruled out. Harris' current projection includes 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds,...
Bogdan Bogdanovic starting for Hawks on Friday, Jalen Johnson coming off the bench
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bogdanovic will get the start on Friday with Jalen Johnson moving to the bench. Our models expect Bogdanovic to play 32.8 minutes against the Hornets. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes 16.8 points, 4.8...
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) available for Friday's game versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Hart will suit up on Friday despite dealing with a recent ankle injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hart to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and...
