ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (adductor) remains out for Warriors on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins will miss his seventh straight game with adductor tightness. Expect Donte DiVincenzo to see extended playing time until Wiggins is ready to return. DiVincenzo's Sunday projection includes 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) active on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (iilness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. After a two game absence with an illness, Holiday will make his return on Saturday. In a matchup against a Jazz team allowing 47.4 FanDuel points per game to point guards this season, our models project Holiday to score 38.3 FanDuel points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin's status is currently in limbo after Miami's guard suffered a recent ankle sprain. Expect Max Strus to see more playing time if Martin is ruled out. Martin's current projection includes 11.5...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Davis' Friday projection includes 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Heat's Jimmy Butler (injury management) probable on Saturday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (injury management) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against San Antonio. Butler's Saturday projection includes 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
numberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Sunday 12/18/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
numberfire.com

Garrison Mathews (illness) out again Monday for Houston

Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Mathews is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that sidelined him Saturday. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Orlando. In 24 games this season, Mathews is averaging 5.2 points,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Diontae Johnson (hip) available for Steelers in Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is available for Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was removed from the injury report after a limited practice and should be good to go against the Panthers on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 12.8 targets against Carolina. Johnson's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Heat starting Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Saturday for inactive Udonis Haslem (Achilles)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo will make his 28th start this season after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Adebayo to score 41.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.1 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Orlando Robinson (back) will play on Saturday for Miami

Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is dealing with lower back discomfort. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor. Our models project Robinson...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic starting for Hawks on Friday, Jalen Johnson coming off the bench

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bogdanovic will get the start on Friday with Jalen Johnson moving to the bench. Our models expect Bogdanovic to play 32.8 minutes against the Hornets. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes 16.8 points, 4.8...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (back) questionable on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (back) is questionable to play in Friday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Harris' status is currently in limbo after Philadelphia's forward experienced recent back pain. Expect Georges Niang to see more minutes if Harris ruled out. Harris' current projection includes 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available Sunday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. James was listed probable, so this is no surprise. He'll play in full capacity on the front leg of the back-to-back set. Our models project James for 30.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) probable for Miami on Saturday

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Strus continues to deal with a shoulder injury but is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 23.4 minutes against San Antonio. Strus' Saturday projection...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Amir Coffey operating second unit role for Clippers on Saturday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Coffey will play off the bench after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.3 expected minutes, our models project Coffey to produce 3.7 points,1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks forwad Khris Middleton (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Middleton will sit out after Milwaukee's small forward experienced right knee soreness. Expect Jrue Holiday to play an increased offensive role if he is able to return on Saturday. Holiday's current projection includes 17.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy