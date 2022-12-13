Arkansas Stop the Violence, Bank of America gift bikes in giveaway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some lucky students at Romine and Wakefield Elementary Schools will wake up to a brand-new bicycle next to the Christmas tree.

The special gift was made possible by a partnership between Arkansas Stop the Violence and Bank of America.

“It’s a joy for us to be able to help them get to have a magical Christmas when they might not get the opportunity to do so without this,” Heather Albright with Bank of America said.

Little Rock School District Superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright was among those in attendance as Bank of America dropped off 58 bikes that will be given to students who need them the most.

Reverend Benny Johnson created Arkansas Stop the Violence in 1991. Bank of America has partnered with the organization and its Christmas Bike Drive for the past 15 years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.