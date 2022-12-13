It doesn't matter to me which party has a rally; if police presence is there, the candidate needs to pay the bill. that is their responsibility, not the taxpayers' responsibility.
There are campaign funds for a reason, party affiliation aside. Any and all security or maintenance on behalf of a political anything needs to be paid for by that campaign. Good call
Maybe if he didn't waste all that $$$ chartering those busses to DC he'd have some money left to pay the police for doing their job. I'm glad they made the decision they did considering all the ppl on those busses were most likely part of the crowd that were BEATING POLICE OFFICERS W AMERICAN FLAGS 🤬 So glad Pennsylvanians voted the way they did and dougie isn't our governor!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 30