ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 30

Mike Zimmerman
5d ago

It doesn't matter to me which party has a rally; if police presence is there, the candidate needs to pay the bill. that is their responsibility, not the taxpayers' responsibility.

Reply(1)
37
Homecoming. One. Freightcar.
5d ago

There are campaign funds for a reason, party affiliation aside. Any and all security or maintenance on behalf of a political anything needs to be paid for by that campaign. Good call

Reply
18
Jalmaurer Gaming
5d ago

Maybe if he didn't waste all that $$$ chartering those busses to DC he'd have some money left to pay the police for doing their job. I'm glad they made the decision they did considering all the ppl on those busses were most likely part of the crowd that were BEATING POLICE OFFICERS W AMERICAN FLAGS 🤬 So glad Pennsylvanians voted the way they did and dougie isn't our governor!!!

Reply(9)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedickinsonian.com

Pennsylvania Election Results

Democrats in Pennsylvania outperformed expectations during the Nov. 8 elections, winning the U.S. Senate and Governor races and gaining control of the state House of Representatives. Both state-level Democratic candidates, Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, outperformed President Biden’s 2020 margin in Cumberland County and across the state. In the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand

Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/?partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Harrisburg man sentenced after trafficking cocaine through USPS

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the sentencing of a Harrisburg man who trafficked more than 75 pounds of cocaine. According to the Department of Justice, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 18...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Newport must find a new mayor

Newport is searching for a new mayor. Borough council accepted the resignation of Mayor Rob Campbell during its Dec. 6 meeting as he is moving from the borough. Solicitor William Dissinger said the process for filling the remainder of the term is not clearly spelled out; however, advertising for a replacement is the the simplest way forward.
NEWPORT, PA
PhillyBite

What is The State Capitol of Pennsylvania?

The capitol is a 5-story building with a green glazed terra cotta tile roof. It is located on a ridge above the Susquehanna River. The building's exterior is covered with Vermont granite. Murals, sculptures, and stained glass windows surround the capitol. Some of the artwork features scenes from Pennsylvania's history. Violet Oakley paints several murals.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

No one else should die alone in a cold cell in Dauphin County prison | PennLive Editorial

PennLive reporter Joshua Vaughn’s reporting on deaths at Dauphin County prison should be disturbing for anyone with half a conscience. His series of stories on deaths at the prison raise serious questions about its management and regard for human life. And Vaughn’s most recent story on the death of 45-year-old Jamal Crummel in his cold prison cell in January 2022 raises troubling questions about whether the Dauphin County Coroner accurately identified the cause of death.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Southern Poverty Law Center

The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas

Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
FOX 43

Report: Pa. hospitals seeing higher death rates from common ailments

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More people are dying from some common illnesses in Pennsylvania hospitals, according to an independent state agency. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council's annual "Hospital Performance Report" compares statistics from 2021 to data collected in 2016, showing an increase in mortality rate for lung blood clots, kidney failure and diabetes.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 6-12, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 6-12, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Mark Reiff to Greenworth Land LLC, Gabrielle Lane, Greene Township, $55,000. Mark Reiff to Greenworth Land LLC, Whinstone Way, Greene Township, $55,000. Norman Coons to Barry Kepner Sr. ,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy