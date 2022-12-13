ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Injuries, exits force young WRs to step up for Packers, Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers could have showcased two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and some of the top wide receivers in the league. Instead, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are on injured reserve for the Rams, Davante...
GREEN BAY, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Titans QB Tannehill back in game after early ankle injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was out only one possession for the Tennessee Titans after he injured his right ankle during the opening series of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill suffered the injury after a 1-yard scramble up the middle on third-and-13 from the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Tannehill overcomes ankle injury, but Titans toppled again

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill has been playing on an injured right ankle for at least two weeks, and it got a whole lot worse when Khalil Mack rolled it into a thoroughly unnatural position while tackling the quarterback during Tennessee's opening series Sunday. “It felt awful,” Tannehill...
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Raiders' Jones snags Patriots' lateral for walk-off win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England’s Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Las Vegas Raiders a 30-24 victory over the Patriots on Sunday. With...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Citrus County Chronicle

Bears OL Teven Jenkins carted off field with neck injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was taken to a hospital with a neck injury after he got hurt during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play with 12:31 left in the first quarter....
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Falcons' Pees released from hospital after pre-game injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was released from a hospital and cleared to fly home with the team following a pre-game collision that resulted in the 73-year-old being taken from the field to an ambulance on a stretcher. Pees was run into by New...
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Wilson's up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as he and the New York Jets could've hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd.
NEW YORK STATE

