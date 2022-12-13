ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss broadband maps, COVID-19

We serve as Nebraska's elected Public Service Commissioners. Our job is to regulate industries that are natural monopolies, such as taxis, natural gas, telecommunications companies, grain warehouses, manufactured homes and the next generation 911 service. Our work in holding telecoms accountable and pushing broadband out to more rural locations is...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln couple provides emergency medical assistance on back-to-back flights

A Lincoln doctor and nurse were called into action not once, but twice for medical emergencies while flying to Colombia in October. Eric Crimmons is a cardiac anesthesiologist, and his wife, Annie Crimmons, is a retired ICU nurse. The couple was flying to Bogotá, Columbia, to visit a friend who had an art exhibition.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Interim leader named permanent Nebraska State Fair executive director

In her first full-time job with the Nebraska State Fair, Jaime Parr was the receptionist and accounts payable clerk. Now she's in charge of the entire fair. On Friday, the State Fair Board unanimously voted to make Parr the fair's executive director. She had been deputy executive director since December of 2020, and has twice served as interim executive director.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Recruiting notes: Nebraska making late push for Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi, NU offers eighth-grade QB

Matt Rhule’s first recruiting stop as Nebraska's head coach was no accident. While Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi hadn’t seen much interest from the previous Nebraska coaching staff, Rhule believed Nebraska had room for him in its 2023 recruiting class. And after taking an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, Ngoyi will have a decision to make ahead of signing day on Wednesday.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Linebacker Hayden Moore decommits from Nebraska

A longtime member of Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class is choosing to explore new options. Linebacker commit Hayden Moore announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Nebraska and reopening his recruitment. A three-star prospect from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit, Moore had been committed to Nebraska since June. But, when his primary...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska lands transfer safety from Florida

A big Nebraska recruiting weekend has netted a new transfer commit from the SEC. Former Florida safety Corey Collier announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media Saturday while on his official visit in Lincoln. The 6-foot-1 defender was a four-star prospect in the 2021 class — a top-110 overall national recruit — out of Miami (Florida) Palmetto High School, the same program as 2023 NU defensive back commit Dwight Bootle.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

8 things we learned this week in Nebraska football

With early signing day rapidly approaching and the transfer portal in full swing, there's been plenty of news across Nebraska football. New head coach Matt Rhule has been making the rounds on the recruiting trail as Nebraska has earned some commitments prior to the arrival of the Dec. 21 early signing day. Meanwhile, the transfer portal continues to have an effect on Nebraska's roster.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln Police officer who was subject of protection orders resigns

More than two months after three people sought civil protection orders against him, a Lincoln Police officer has resigned from the department. Wayne "Jarvis" Wallage, who was removed from service Sept. 14 after a Lancaster County District Court judge issued protection orders against the 51-year-old, resigned in late November, according to a change-in-status form filed by LPD officials with the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

No. 16 Nebraska wrestling goes wire-to-wire in win over No. 18 South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — No. 16 Nebraska won the first three matches and never trailed in claiming a 22-17 dual over No. 18 South Dakota State on Sunday. Liam Cronin quickly put NU in front with a pin 30 seconds into his 125-pound match. Boo Dryden followed with a decision at 133 and then Brock Hardy outlasted 13th-ranked Clay Carlson as Hardy recorded a takedown 15 seconds into sudden victory. It was Hardy's 14th win in a row.
BROOKINGS, SD
Kearney Hub

No. 2 Loper wrestlers dominate Augustana, York

KEARNEY — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team dominated a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon, sweeping eighth-ranked Augustana, 31-14, and York University, 50-3. The veterans from last year’s national championship team did their part in forging the victory over Augustana. Nick James, Austin Eldredge, Billy Higgins, Hayden Prince and Lee Herrington scored 19 of the Lopers’ 31 points.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy