Kearney Hub
Higher fuel costs likely to drive up Nebraska heating bills again this winter
LINCOLN — Local utilities, social service agencies and fuel companies have spent months urging Nebraskans to take some simple steps to slice the edge off winter heating bills. Experts project that this winter’s bills could outpace last year’s tallies by 15% to 50%, as shifting demand, global instability and...
Kearney Hub
Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss broadband maps, COVID-19
We serve as Nebraska's elected Public Service Commissioners. Our job is to regulate industries that are natural monopolies, such as taxis, natural gas, telecommunications companies, grain warehouses, manufactured homes and the next generation 911 service. Our work in holding telecoms accountable and pushing broadband out to more rural locations is...
Kearney Hub
Lincoln couple provides emergency medical assistance on back-to-back flights
A Lincoln doctor and nurse were called into action not once, but twice for medical emergencies while flying to Colombia in October. Eric Crimmons is a cardiac anesthesiologist, and his wife, Annie Crimmons, is a retired ICU nurse. The couple was flying to Bogotá, Columbia, to visit a friend who had an art exhibition.
Kearney Hub
Interim leader named permanent Nebraska State Fair executive director
In her first full-time job with the Nebraska State Fair, Jaime Parr was the receptionist and accounts payable clerk. Now she's in charge of the entire fair. On Friday, the State Fair Board unanimously voted to make Parr the fair's executive director. She had been deputy executive director since December of 2020, and has twice served as interim executive director.
Kearney Hub
Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines
OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.”. On Friday, his office released the...
Kearney Hub
Recruiting notes: Nebraska making late push for Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi, NU offers eighth-grade QB
Matt Rhule’s first recruiting stop as Nebraska's head coach was no accident. While Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi hadn’t seen much interest from the previous Nebraska coaching staff, Rhule believed Nebraska had room for him in its 2023 recruiting class. And after taking an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, Ngoyi will have a decision to make ahead of signing day on Wednesday.
Kearney Hub
Linebacker Hayden Moore decommits from Nebraska
A longtime member of Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class is choosing to explore new options. Linebacker commit Hayden Moore announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Nebraska and reopening his recruitment. A three-star prospect from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit, Moore had been committed to Nebraska since June. But, when his primary...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska lands transfer safety from Florida
A big Nebraska recruiting weekend has netted a new transfer commit from the SEC. Former Florida safety Corey Collier announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media Saturday while on his official visit in Lincoln. The 6-foot-1 defender was a four-star prospect in the 2021 class — a top-110 overall national recruit — out of Miami (Florida) Palmetto High School, the same program as 2023 NU defensive back commit Dwight Bootle.
Kearney Hub
8 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
With early signing day rapidly approaching and the transfer portal in full swing, there's been plenty of news across Nebraska football. New head coach Matt Rhule has been making the rounds on the recruiting trail as Nebraska has earned some commitments prior to the arrival of the Dec. 21 early signing day. Meanwhile, the transfer portal continues to have an effect on Nebraska's roster.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln Police officer who was subject of protection orders resigns
More than two months after three people sought civil protection orders against him, a Lincoln Police officer has resigned from the department. Wayne "Jarvis" Wallage, who was removed from service Sept. 14 after a Lancaster County District Court judge issued protection orders against the 51-year-old, resigned in late November, according to a change-in-status form filed by LPD officials with the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.
Kearney Hub
After week off, Nebraska is 'hungry' to bolster resume against Kansas State
If Fred Hoiberg or his team look into the distance, they know what’s looming on the horizon. Nebraska will return to Big Ten play on Dec. 29 against Iowa, which will be the first of 18 straight conference games. Nebraska took No. 1 Purdue to the brink last Saturday...
Kearney Hub
No. 16 Nebraska wrestling goes wire-to-wire in win over No. 18 South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. — No. 16 Nebraska won the first three matches and never trailed in claiming a 22-17 dual over No. 18 South Dakota State on Sunday. Liam Cronin quickly put NU in front with a pin 30 seconds into his 125-pound match. Boo Dryden followed with a decision at 133 and then Brock Hardy outlasted 13th-ranked Clay Carlson as Hardy recorded a takedown 15 seconds into sudden victory. It was Hardy's 14th win in a row.
Kearney Hub
No. 2 Loper wrestlers dominate Augustana, York
KEARNEY — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team dominated a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon, sweeping eighth-ranked Augustana, 31-14, and York University, 50-3. The veterans from last year’s national championship team did their part in forging the victory over Augustana. Nick James, Austin Eldredge, Billy Higgins, Hayden Prince and Lee Herrington scored 19 of the Lopers’ 31 points.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: Matt Rhule’s creative, confident recruiting approach has chance with Dylan Raiola
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule’s pretty busy on the ol’ Twitter machine. He’s pretty good at it, too. Not that it wins games — but it does keep Nebraska’s younger, social media-inclined fan base interested, especially during this recruiting period’s finishing kick. Of course,...
Kearney Hub
Woman arrested after her dog bites Papillion police officer multiple times
A Papillion police officer was injured Thursday when a dog bit her multiple times. The officer went to a home on Lexington Avenue after 11 a.m. to check the well being of a woman there, Deputy Police Chief Orin Orchard said. A caller wanted officers to check on her mother,...
Kearney Hub
How Matt Rhule became 'one of our own' among Texas high school coaches
Joe Martin had no idea what to expect when he met Matt Rhule for the first time. An East Coast outsider coming to take over Baylor? Martin thought Rhule might be in over his head taking a job in a fiercely loyal state that he'd hardly stepped foot in. Then...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Don't let loss distract from what Busboom Kelly is building at Louisville
OMAHA — CHI Health Center Omaha erupted in applause. Thunderous “Go Big Red” chants echoed around the arena as Louisville’s Anna DeBeer slugged her ninth kill of the match to give the Cardinals a set point opportunity. The crowd roared, stretching their vocal chords in hopes...
