3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Tuscaloosa’s Margarita Grill Closes its Doors After 15 Years of Business on McFarland Boulevard
Owners of Margarita Grill Authentic Mexican Restaurant located on on McFarland Boulevard announced the closure of their restaurant after 15 years of business. Homero Castro, one of the Tuscaloosa partners for the business, confirmed to the Thread the restaurant officially shut down normal operations on November 30. Castro cited problems with new owners of the property as one of the reasons they decided to close.
Former Alabama WR transferring to Tide rival
A second Alabama transfer is headed to an SEC school, this one a rival. Receiver Aaron Anderson committed to LSU on Sunday afternoon in something of a homecoming. The New Orleans product spent one season in Tuscaloosa but is going back to the school to which he was originally committed.
What’s the most popular new Airbnb host in Alabama this year?
Airbnb has seen a new crop of host properties added just this year, and the top one in Alabama is located in the Birmingham area. “Boho basement apartment with hot tub” only began accepting guests earlier this year, and already has about 120 check-ins, according to the online hosting app.
The legacy and impact the CM Newton Classic has on Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A packed crowd at Legacy Arena Saturday for the CM Newton Classic between Alabama and Gonzaga. “It’s big for the city of Birmingham, big for Alabama, period, so it’s very exciting,” fan Virgil Ellison said. Ellison tells CBS 42 News that he believes more major basketball games could be on the […]
wbrc.com
Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
thebamabuzz.com
Northport city council approves plans for water park expansion + more
After a year of waiting, we’ve got the latest scoop on what you can expect from the City of Northport in the near future (hint: y’all it’s not just a water park). Northport City council members approved plans on Monday, December 12, to give its citizens an early holiday gift. Residents can look forward to exploring a brand new water park, sportsplex, and outdoor adventure park as early as 2024! Check out the latest news for each expansion below:
Former Alabama WR transferring to playoff team
Another former Alabama player took the transfer portal exit ramp Saturday. Receiver JoJo Earle committed to TCU, On3 reported. He is the sixth of the 13 Alabama portal players to find a new school. The Aledo, Texas product played two seasons in Tuscaloosa before entering the portal on Dec. 5.
SEE INSIDE Hale County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom-Built Home
Caitlin Tubbs Wilson, Associate Broker, and Realtor said that in this home you could “live every day like you’re on vacation.”. This custom-built riverfront home is truly a one-of-a-kind home. Located in Alabama’s Hale County it provides impeccable views of Brush Creek and the Black Warrior River.
wbrc.com
One man dead following shooting on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 1500 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:39 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a car engulfed in flames and a person laying...
wvtm13.com
Hallmark film brings millions of dollars to Birmingham's economy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Film and entertainment experts believe Birmingham is becoming a premiere location for entertainment production, with a major movie shoot wrapping this weekend. Hallmark spent months in Birmingham working on the production of “Niama in Nashville.” Known for its historic iron factories, Birmingham is making a name...
C.M. Newton Classic – a ‘slam dunk’ for Birmingham economic development
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two top 15 college basketball teams are set to tip off Saturday right here in Birmingham as Gonzaga takes on Alabama. City leaders say the sold-out game is a slam dunk to continue development and growth for Birmingham and beyond. It’s all part of the second annual C.M. Newton Classic to […]
tdalabamamag.com
No. 1 JUCO LB Justin Jefferson ‘110 percent’ bought into Alabama football
The nation’s top junior college linebacker prospect, Justin Jefferson is ready to put it all on the line for Alabama football. Jefferson is a product of Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, but he is originally from Memphis Tennessee. His blazing speed and athleticism have made him one of the most sought-after junior college linebackers in the country.
Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
Jalapeños Returns to Downtown Tuscaloosa, Boasting Alabama’s Largest Tequila Selection
Entrepreneur Jheovanny Gomez has brought his locally loved Jalapeños Mexican restaurant back to downtown Tuscaloosa in a renovated space that now features the largest selection of tequila in the state of Alabama. Gomez opened his original restaurant in downtown Tuscaloosa's Temerson Square in 2001, but it eventually closed as...
Birmingham’s District 9 to host food giveaway and Christmas gathering this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s District 9 is planning a food hub giveaway and Christmas gathering this Saturday. Both events will take place at the Tuxedo Ballroom at 2001 Avenue D. The food hub giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Boxes will consist of onions, bell peppers, regular potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigate shooting death in Titusville area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation Sunday after finding a man shot to death in the Titusville community. Shortly before 10 a.m., police were alerted by a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. When West...
Birmingham, December 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 17:30:00. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 20:30:00.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban discusses why he respects Alabama players that did not hit the portal
Alabama had several scholarship athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal between November and December. Many names — including Traeshon Holden, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Tanner Bowles, Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, and Aaron Anderson — have found a new home. The Crimson Tide is preparing to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. After having its first practice last week, Coach Nick Saban discussed why he respects the players that chose to remain in Tuscaloosa — regardless of the transfer portal culture.
wbrc.com
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of 4th Street. The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 10 a.m. according to BPD. Officers were called to the location where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and...
Comments / 1