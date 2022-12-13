After a year of waiting, we’ve got the latest scoop on what you can expect from the City of Northport in the near future (hint: y’all it’s not just a water park). Northport City council members approved plans on Monday, December 12, to give its citizens an early holiday gift. Residents can look forward to exploring a brand new water park, sportsplex, and outdoor adventure park as early as 2024! Check out the latest news for each expansion below:

