ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa’s Margarita Grill Closes its Doors After 15 Years of Business on McFarland Boulevard

Owners of Margarita Grill Authentic Mexican Restaurant located on on McFarland Boulevard announced the closure of their restaurant after 15 years of business. Homero Castro, one of the Tuscaloosa partners for the business, confirmed to the Thread the restaurant officially shut down normal operations on November 30. Castro cited problems with new owners of the property as one of the reasons they decided to close.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama WR transferring to Tide rival

A second Alabama transfer is headed to an SEC school, this one a rival. Receiver Aaron Anderson committed to LSU on Sunday afternoon in something of a homecoming. The New Orleans product spent one season in Tuscaloosa but is going back to the school to which he was originally committed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

The legacy and impact the CM Newton Classic has on Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A packed crowd at Legacy Arena Saturday for the CM Newton Classic between Alabama and Gonzaga. “It’s big for the city of Birmingham, big for Alabama, period, so it’s very exciting,” fan Virgil Ellison said. Ellison tells CBS 42 News that he believes more major basketball games could be on the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Northport city council approves plans for water park expansion + more

After a year of waiting, we’ve got the latest scoop on what you can expect from the City of Northport in the near future (hint: y’all it’s not just a water park). Northport City council members approved plans on Monday, December 12, to give its citizens an early holiday gift. Residents can look forward to exploring a brand new water park, sportsplex, and outdoor adventure park as early as 2024! Check out the latest news for each expansion below:
NORTHPORT, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama WR transferring to playoff team

Another former Alabama player took the transfer portal exit ramp Saturday. Receiver JoJo Earle committed to TCU, On3 reported. He is the sixth of the 13 Alabama portal players to find a new school. The Aledo, Texas product played two seasons in Tuscaloosa before entering the portal on Dec. 5.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

One man dead following shooting on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 1500 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:39 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a car engulfed in flames and a person laying...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Hallmark film brings millions of dollars to Birmingham's economy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Film and entertainment experts believe Birmingham is becoming a premiere location for entertainment production, with a major movie shoot wrapping this weekend. Hallmark spent months in Birmingham working on the production of “Niama in Nashville.” Known for its historic iron factories, Birmingham is making a name...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

No. 1 JUCO LB Justin Jefferson ‘110 percent’ bought into Alabama football

The nation’s top junior college linebacker prospect, Justin Jefferson is ready to put it all on the line for Alabama football. Jefferson is a product of Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, but he is originally from Memphis Tennessee. His blazing speed and athleticism have made him one of the most sought-after junior college linebackers in the country.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigate shooting death in Titusville area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation Sunday after finding a man shot to death in the Titusville community. Shortly before 10 a.m., police were alerted by a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. When West...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban discusses why he respects Alabama players that did not hit the portal

Alabama had several scholarship athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal between November and December. Many names — including Traeshon Holden, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Tanner Bowles, Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, and Aaron Anderson — have found a new home. The Crimson Tide is preparing to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. After having its first practice last week, Coach Nick Saban discussed why he respects the players that chose to remain in Tuscaloosa — regardless of the transfer portal culture.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of 4th Street. The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 10 a.m. according to BPD. Officers were called to the location where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy