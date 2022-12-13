'This is my community now': New Denton police chief talks building partnerships, vision for policing

Buy Now Denton Police Chief Doug Shoemaker speaks with community members Tuesday at a meet and greet for the city's Chamber of Commerce. Among topics of discussion were the chief's plans for meeting the community's needs. Brooke Colombo/DRC

Denton Police Chief Doug Shoemaker is still getting to know the Denton community as he heads into his third month on the job. To better understand Denton, one of his initial goals is to listen.

As part of what Denton Chamber of Commerce President Erin Carter called the chief’s listening tour, Shoemaker spoke with the chamber Tuesday about his vision for policing in Denton and how community partnerships play a role.